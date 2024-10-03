How to Get to Amitoi House in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is an MMORPG with a huge world for you to explore, and there are tons of important locations you’ll need to shuttle back and forth from. If you’re wondering how to get to the Amitoi House in Throne and Liberty, here’s what you need to know.

Throne and Liberty Amitoi House Location

The Amitoi House will become available to you in Throne and Liberty once you’ve started the quest titled Adventures of the Expedition. You can pick it up in Kastleton, where you can speak with the NPC named Adventure Pro Percy, located near the Contract Coin Merchant at the statues. Upon accepting the quest, you’ll need to head to the Amitoi House in order to proceed.

To get to the Amitoi House in Throne and Liberty, click on the Amitoi icon on your hotbar to teleport there. If you’re playing on consoles, open the Quick Menu to find the Amitoi icon, then select it to teleport there. Do note that you may need to press the L3 button and click in the left analog stick to access more Quick Menu options.

Either way, teleporting there is the only method of reaching the Amitoi House in Throne and Liberty.

Starting Expeditions

The Amitoi House allows you to send out Amitoi on Expeditions, which is one of the more important features in the game. Interact with the map table in the House, then select the Amitoi and the Expedition you want to send them on.

After that, simply check in from time to time to get your Expedition rewards, which usually comprise of resources and currency to help you progress further into the game.

Upon completing Adventures of the Expedition, you’ll also be rewarded with the Bamboo Fishing Rod, which allows you to unlock the Fishing Life Skill and start, well, fishing.

