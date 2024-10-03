Throne and Liberty Kicked By Easy Anti-Cheat Error 47 Fix & Solution

Anti-cheat software programs are an important part of online gaming, but they can very often be the source of frustrating kicks as well, especially if you aren’t actually using any cheat programs. If you’re getting the Kicked By Easy Anti-Cheat Error 47 in Throne and Liberty, here’s how to fix it.

How to Fix Kicked By Easy Anti-Cheat in Throne and Liberty

Players are reporting getting kicked out of their game sessions in Throne and Liberty, with an error that just says Kicked by Easy Anti-Cheat Error 47. The developers are aware of this issue and have put out a temporary fix on Discord. Here’s what you need to do:

Open your Notepad program on PC. Open Steam Library. Right-click Throne and Liberty. Click Manage and Browse Local Files. Open the EasyAntiCheat folder. Hold Shift and right-click the “EasyAntiCheat_EOS_Setup.exe” file, then choose Copy as Path. Paste it into Notepad. After the path, type “install 58dec5a58e8f4ce6beca223311f65b4c” It should look something like this: “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Throne and Liberty\EasyAntiCheat\EasyAntiCheat_EOS_Setup.exe” install 58dec5a58e8f4ce6beca223311f65b4c Press the Windows key and R to open Run. Paste the full path and command into the program. Select Yes if prompted.

After doing this, boot up Throne and Liberty again to get back into the game. This should resolve the Easy Anti-Cheat errors going forward. It’s a bit annoying having to jump through all these hoops, but hopefully the developers will put out some sort of fix to help prevent this in the future.

And that’s how you can fix the Kicked By Easy Anti-Cheat Error 47 in Throne and Liberty. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our best weapon combos list as well as our Demon’s Test quest guide.

If you’re also encountering the Character Creation Locked and black screen errors, we’ve got articles on those and how to get around these issues as well if you need them.

