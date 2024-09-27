Best Weapon Combos & Class Tier List in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is a free-to-play MMORPG from Amazon Games and NCSoft, and it’s unique in that it allows you to define your own class by choosing two weapons to main, so to speak. So without further ado, here are the best weapon combos for every role, and our class tier list in Throne and Liberty.

Recommended Videos

Throne and Liberty Class Tier List

There are tons of possible classes to check out in Throne and Liberty, as it all depends on which two weapons you want to have on you. We’ll go over the most popular ones in our tier list, and then explain our picks after that.

Tier Class S Greatsword and Dagger – DPS

Crossbow and Dagger – DPS

Sword and Shield and Greatsword – Tank A Bow and Staff – DPS

Wand and Bow – Healer

Crossbow and Bow – DPS B Staff and Dagger – DPS

Wand and Staff – Healer

Sword and Shield and Wand – Tank C Bow and Dagger – DPS

Sword and Shield and Dagger – Tank

Throne and Liberty Best Weapon Combos Explained

There is no definitive best weapon combo in Throne and Liberty, as the answer will be different depending on what you want to do in the game. For instance, if you just want to focus on DPS, your loadout will be vastly different from that of a healer or a tank.

With that in mind, I’ve broken down the best weapon combos down below according to the different role types.

Best DPS Weapon Combo in Throne and Liberty

First off, let’s go over the best weapon combos in Throne and Liberty for players who want to focus on DPS. There are a lot of options here, and there’s something for everyone, whether you want to get up close and personal, or attack from a safe distance.

Bow and Staff

This is the best weapon combo for folks who just want to deal damage from a good range. This build will have you largely stationary, which means that you need to be careful with your positioning. But once you’ve got that down, you can just focus on raining down tons of ranged damage and magic on your foes.

This build works great in large-scale PvP fights, and it’s also the best option for ranged DPS builds. As I mentioned, though, you just need to be mindful about your positioning.

Staff and Dagger

For folks who are looking for more of a spellsword DPS build, the Staff and Dagger weapon combo is one to consider in Throne and Liberty. I will say that it’s not necessarily the most efficient class for PvE content, but the AoE burst damage of this build makes it shine in PvP combat.

In fact, the Staff and Dagger combo does boast the highest AoE burst in the game, making this build an absolute menace to deal with in PvP. Again, it’s not ideal for a lot of PvE situations, so it’ll come down to what you’re looking for.

Greatsword and Dagger

On the flipside of that, the Greatsword and Dagger build offers the highest single-target burst damage in Throne and Liberty, making this the most balanced DPS class in the game. It offers a lot of mobility, while also giving you access to assassin-style gameplay where you’re able to zip around quickly to take out enemies, or picking off foes in PvP.

This build will perform a lot better in small-scale PvP situations, but it’s very versatile either way. It’s also my top choice for PvE content, as someone who loves melee DPS.

Crossbow and Dagger

Most players will tell you that the Crossbow and Dagger weapon combo is the best DPS class for PvE content, and they wouldn’t be wrong. Unlike the Greatsword and Dagger build, this class gives you a little bit of range and also very high potential for AoE burst damage output. If we’re just looking at raw numbers, this can probably outperform the Greatsword/Dagger combo, but there is a caveat.

Many of the skills in this weapon combo require proper timing and precision, resulting in a higher skill ceiling than some may be used to. Because of this, I’d still recommend going for the Greatsword/Dagger combo for something that’s a little easier to play, but also offers a lot of versatility and damage output.

Best Healer Weapon Combo in Throne and Liberty

Next up, let’s take a look at the best weapon combos in Throne and Liberty for folks who want to heal and take on a bit more of a support role. This doesn’t mean you’ll be lacking in DPS, though, as healing builds are also capable of quite a bit of damage output.

Wand and Bow

Alright let’s just cut straight to the chase. If you want a pure healing build that outperforms everything else in terms of healing and support, then you need to go for the Wand and Bow weapon combo. One important thing to note is that this build doesn’t offer a ton of mobility, so again, positioning is key.

This build is still the best support build in PvP situations, but do keep in mind that you’re usually a very easy target for foes.

Wand and Staff

If you want a bit more versatility in your kit, you can consider the Wand and Staff combo instead. You can deal quite a bit of damage thanks to the Staff, and this is a fairly popular build in PvP. However, I’ve found that it kinda underperforms in PvE situations, so you may want to switch to a DPS build during your solo PvE sessions.

Best Tank Weapon Combo in Throne and Liberty

Finally, let’s talk about the tank role. Your goal here is to absorb damage for your team, while also providing utility and support on the side.

Sword and Shield and Greatsword

There’s no getting around it. If you want to tank in Throne and Liberty, you’re going to need the Sword and Shield. Pair that with the Greatsword, and you become extremely tanky and hard to kill. Not only that, you’re also capable of putting out a lot of raw melee damage even on your own.

It’s not a stretch to say that this might be the best weapon combo, bar none, in Throne and Liberty. While it certainly won’t deal as much damage as some of the DPS builds listed above, the Sword and Shield and Greatsword tank combo is seen in basically all content types in the game.

And those are the best weapon combos and classes to play in Throne and Liberty.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy