How to Fix Black Screen in Throne and Liberty

Playing video games in this day and age can come with plenty of weird issues and errors, and Throne and Liberty is no exception. If you’re running into a black screen after startup in Throne and Liberty, here’s how you can fix it.

Throne and Liberty Black Screen Fixes and Solutions

Throne and Liberty players have reported getting a black screen after the UE logo and loading shaders in the game. Waiting around doesn’t seem to help at all, so here are a few solutions you can try:

Use a VPN and start up the game again.

Verify the integrity of your games files on Steam.

Run the game as Administrator.

Update your graphics drivers.

Restart your router.

A lot of folks have also reported that using a VPN to start up the game has allowed them to get past the black screen in Throne and Liberty, but I don’t recommend doing this. For one, it’s against Steam’s ToS to use a VPN while playing games, and it could also cause connection and server lags.

I’d recommend trying the other methods first, and make sure your graphics drivers are updated to the latest version. If that doesn’t work, restart your internet router and try again. From what I could gather, the VPN and router restart methods seem to have solved the issue for most players running into the black screen error, so I’d try restarting the router first.

It’s worth noting, too, that the game’s servers may just be overloaded, making it difficult for a large number of players to all log in at once, and has also resulted in the Character Creation Locked error. This is common for MMORPGs that have just launched, but issues like these typically resolve themselves within the first week or so once hype for the game has died down a little.

And that's everything you need to know about fixing the black screen issue in Throne and Liberty for now.

