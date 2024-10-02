How to Get & Use Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty

Leveling is great and all in Throne and Liberty, but equipment is the real name of the game if you really want to power up quickly. Here’s how to get and use Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty.

What are Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty?

Dimensional Soul Shards are used to craft Epic Equipment Chests in Throne and Liberty, which will then give you a select armor or accessory from a set pool. For instance, collecting Dimensional Soul Shards for Duke Magna will let you craft the selection chest that grans you either the Divine Justiciar Mask, Coat of the Executioner, or Belt of Endless Slaughter.

You can choose which item you want, but with so many different selection chests available in the game, you do need to pick and choose the specific Dimensional Soul Shards you want to farm.

How to Get All Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty

Alright! Now that you know what they do, let’s talk about how to actually get the Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty. There are a total of six Shard types in the game, and they all drop from different level 50 co-op dungeons.

The only way to get Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty is by completing these level 50 co-op dungeons, and you’ll get them as a guaranteed drop at the end of the dungeon run.

Dimensional Soul Shard Type Required Dungeon Duke Magna Butcher’s Canyon Karnix Death’s Abyss Lequirus Cave of Destruction Rex Chimaerus Temple of Slaughter Shaikal Cursed Wasteland Toublek Tyrant’s Isle

Head to the dungeon for the specific Soul Shard type you want, complete it, then open the chest at the end to get your Shard. You’ll need 80 Dimensional Soul Shards in order to craft the selection chest, so get ready to farm a ton.

In addition to that, if you happened to purchase the battle pass for Throne and Liberty, you can also get a Dimensional Soul Shard selection chests at levels 26, 33, 39, and 48. These will reward you with one Soul Shard of your choosing.

All Equipment Selection Chests

Finally, let’s go over all of the different Chests you can craft with your Dimensional Soul Shards, along with the gear you can get from each one:

Equipment Chest Possible Gear Duke Magna Divine Justiciar Mask

Coat of the Executioner

Belt of Endless Slaughter Karnix Visor of the Infernal Herald

Grip of the Executioner

Abyssal Grace Band Lequirus Supreme Devotion

Bracers of the Primal King Rex Chimaerus Ebon Roar Greaves

Infernal Demonhide Belt Shaikal Visage of the Executioner

Eldritch Ice Band Toublek Ebon Roar Sabatons

Ancient Saurodoma Bracers

And that’s how to get and use Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all Demon’s Test solutions and how to fix the Character Creation Locked issue.

