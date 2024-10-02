How to Complete Demon’s Test in Throne and Liberty

There are tons of quests to take on in Throne and Liberty, and some are puzzles that may stump you, but that’s where we come in. Here’s how to complete the Demon’s Test quest in Throne and Liberty.

How to Start Demon’s Test in Throne and Liberty

Demon’s Test is an Exploration Quest that you can take on in the Manawastes region in Throne and Liberty. This quest tasks you with solving three different puzzles, and a couple of them can be a little tricky. So with that in mind, we’ve listed all the solutions down below.

Demon’s Test Puzzle 1 Solution

The first puzzle in Demon’s Test tasks you with rotating three animal statues to create a matching shadow. The riddle reads: “A beast that runs on four legs, dreams of the skies, and power that grows on the head.” The answer is a pegasus, and you need to rotate the statues to create a shadow of the solution.

The solution is as follows:

Rotate the Horse Statue three times. Rotate the Eagle Statue two times. Rotate the Sword Statue three times.

Demon’s Test Puzzle 2 Solution

Next up, you’ll need to touch several colored crystals in the correct order. First, approach the statue on the side to start the challenge. Numbering the crystals from left to right (with the red being 1 and the purple being 7), here’s the order to touch them in:

2, 5, 6, 4, 3, 1, 3, 2

You don’t have to touch the seventh crystal at all for this one.

Demon’s Test Puzzle 3 Solution

Finally, the third puzzle of the Demon’s Test in Throne and Liberty tasks you with adjusting the golem’s heights by touching five different crystals in the correct order. Again, number the crystals from left to right, then touch them in this order:

2, 4, 3, 3, 5, 5

Throne and Liberty Demon’s Test Quest Rewards

And that’s pretty much it. After completing all three puzzles, you’ll get the following rewards:

158,939 experience points

25,532 Solland

300 Stellarite

6 Rare Magic Powder

5 Rare Polished Crystals

Lady Knight Kamarshea

Brain at full power!

And that’s how to complete Demon’s Test in Throne and Liberty. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our weapon combos tier list and how to fix the Character Creation Locked issue.

