Throne and Liberty is an MMORPG with quite a few servers to choose from, and if you have friends you want to play with, you’ll probably want to make sure you’re all in the same world. With that in mind, here’s how to change servers in Throne and Liberty.

Changing Servers in Throne and Liberty

To change servers in Throne and Liberty, you’ll first need to head to the shop and buy a Server Transfer Ticket. You can access the shop from the main menu. Do note, however, that the Server Transfer Ticket costs 750 Lucent, which is the game’s premium currency. You can either purchase it with real money, or earn it by selling rare items to other players via the Auction House.

Lucent is a very precious resource in the game, so make sure you’re spending it wisely.

There are also a few other requirements you need to meet before you can change your server, as listed below:

The server you want to change to isn’t full or congested.

Your character is at level 1 or above.

Your character is in a safe zone.

You’re not in a party or guild, and you don’t have any pending guild applications.

You have no pending items for sale on the Auction House.

You’ve claimed all mail items and rewards.

Assuming you’ve met all the requirements, you can then go to the shop and use your Server Transfer Ticket from the top right corner of the screen. All your progress will be carried over to the new server.

One other important thing to note is that if you’re on an early access server, you cannot transfer over to a launch server. This is done so that all players are on an even playing field with no huge advantage over others.

And that’s how you can change servers in Throne and Liberty. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to find the Amitoi House, as well as our weapon combos tier list.

