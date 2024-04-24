How to Get the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3 & Warzone

Close-quarters combat is the name of the game in Season 3 Week 4 and players can start unlocking the JAK Revenger Kit for Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone. To help you get the conversion, this guide will cover what it takes to unlock the kit and complete Week 4.

How to Unlock the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete at least five challenges from the Week 4 Challenges in Season 3 to earn the JAK Revenger Kit. Each week gives us 21 challenges in total that are split between the three major modes in this year’s Call of Duty, including Modern Warfare Zombies. Seven challenges are available for each mode and you can choose to stick to one mode entirely or split the five challenges you complete across all the modes. However, Warzone-only players won’t have access to the Multiplayer or the Zombies options.

I like to stick to the Multiplayer challenges on a weekly basis because that’s what feels the most fun to me, but sometimes the juice isn’t worth the squeeze. In Week 4 for example, the longshots challenge can get frustrating on smaller maps. You can focus on one one the other six available for Multiplayer, which are fairly easy this week, or you can just jump into Zombies and earn 300 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended SMG. It sounds like a lot, but it’s relaxing and might take you 10 minutes.

Once you complete the required five challenges in Week 4, the JAK Revenger is yours to use. Like the Burnout Kit, it takes a fantastic assault rifle and makes it a deadly CQC option.

How to Use the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3 & Warzone

After completing Week 4 in Season 3, equip the JAK Revenger Kit in the Conversion Kit slot for the BP50. Weekly challenges tend not to give too many details about fresh Aftermarket Parts, so it can get confusing when you want to use the part you just unlocked. As long as you have the BP50 already, you can change the kit within the Gunsmith.

Be prepared for a Kit that changes the BP50 into a submachine gun. Movement speed, recoil control, and ammo capacity are all increased with the Revenger. But in return, some bullet velocity is lost and damage range takes a hit.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

