MW3 Longshot Distance – How to Get Longshot Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Multiplayer games call for strange challenges to help players level up. Sometimes, you have to run a certain distance, but in other situations, you have to pull off more impressive feats. Here’s how to get Longshot Kills in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and the distance it takes for each gun.

What Is a Longshot Kill?

As the name implies, a Longshot Kill occurs in MW3 when you eliminate an enemy from a great distance. Thankfully, the distance varies from gun to gun, so you don’t have to hit a shot with a shotgun from the same distance as a sniper.

Longshot Kill Distance For Every Gun in MW3

You can check out the distances for all of the gun classes in MW3 below:

Sniper rifles – 50 meters

– 50 meters Battle rifles – 38 meters

– 38 meters Light machine guns – 38 meters

– 38 meters Marksman rifles – 38 meters

– 38 meters Assault rifles – 38 meters

– 38 meters Submachine guns – 30 meters

– 30 meters Pistols – 20 meters

20 meters Shotguns – 12.5 meters

How to Get Longshot Kills in MW3

Obviously, all these guns call for different circumstances to pull off Longshot Kills in MW3. But if you’re looking to knock out the challenge quickly, playing a mode like Ground War could be the best course of action. It takes a long time to wrap up a Ground War game, giving yourself plenty of time to figure out the distance for the gun you’re using and be able to switch to other ones.

You’ll also want to equip a long-range scope on each gun, as it’ll make hitting your shots much easier. But once you have the distance down and the right attachments, getting Longshot Kills in MW3 will be a piece of cake, as players won’t be able to react until you’ve already sent them to the respawn point.

If you’re looking for more MW3 guides, here’s the best way to destroy enemy equipment for the RGL-80 camo.