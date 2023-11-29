Best Way to Destroy Enemy Equipment for RGL-80 Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Unlocking the Platinum camo for the RGL-80 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) is no easy task, but fret not, we have you covered with this guide on the best way to destroy enemy equipment.

How to Destroy Enemy Equipment for RGL-80 Camo in MW3

In order to unlock the coveted camo for the RGL-80 in MW3, all you have to do is destroy the equipment planted by the enemy team. Finding them is the hard part, of course, as only Claymores and Proximity Mines count for the challenge. When selecting equipment for the custom loadout, be sure to put on the Engineer vest. This will allow you to see enemy equipment through walls outlined with red (as pictured). Thankfully, you don’t have to destroy the equipment with the RGL-80 itself. You should have it equipped as your secondary, nonetheless.

Since players rarely use these specific pieces of equipment in MW3, be sure to play game modes that make sense for them. Ground War and Search and Destroy are the favorites here. The large map and lobby size for Ground War incentivizes the use of equipment to destroy large vehicles. Meanwhile, the methodical round-to-round approach of S&D also calls for such tactics against enemy combatants, only at a slower pace. So, pick your poison and begin the RGL-80 grind in MW3. No matter which mode you choose, it will take a while to complete the challenge, so just make sure you have everything you need beforehand.

That’s the best way to tackle the Platinum camo challenge for the RGL-80 in MW3. Upgrading a grenade launcher is never a simple task, but at least there is a way of unlocking one of its best camos that won’t give you a headache. That is rare when grinding Call of Duty multiplayer modes, which seem like an indefinite grind year in and year out.

If you’re looking for more information about CoD: MW3, you can check out how to unlock all the Zombie camos.