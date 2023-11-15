All Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) has brought Zombies back into the fold, revamping the experience from the ground up and adding several camo challenges.

Each weapon in MW3 has Base and Mastery camos to unlock strictly in Zombies. If you’re looking to grind Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) to unlock those camos, then look no further, we have all the information you need to get started.

Every Assault Rifle MWZ Camo Challenge

SVA 545

Base Camos

Wayward – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Ghast – Get five kills without releasing the trigger button 20 times

– Get five kills without releasing the trigger button 20 times Sludge – Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone

– Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone Chaos – Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

MCW

Base Camos

Wyvern – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Vehement Rage – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

– Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Tempest Shards – Get 250 hip-fire kills

– Get 250 hip-fire kills Toxic Spots – Get five Mimic kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Holger 556

Base Camos

Subterranean – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Gloom – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

– Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Palette Cyst – Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance

– Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance Caustic River – Get 200 critical kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

MTZ-556

Base Camos

Astray – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Murk Glitch – Get 250 kills with full attachments

– Get 250 kills with full attachments New Strain – Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active

– Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active Mud – Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

DG-58

Base Camos

Typhoon – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Hysteria – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

– Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Hallowed Glitch – Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical

– Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical Petrified – Get 200 critical kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

FR 5.56

Base Camos

Puncture – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Digital Wildwood – Get 300 kills while using Platinum Camo

– Get 300 kills while using Platinum Camo Unseen Ravager – Get 30 hellhound kills

– Get 30 hellhound kills Anomaly – Get 250 hip-fire kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Every SMG MWZ Camo Challenge

Striker

Base Camos

Nocuous – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Blaze – Get 30 hellhound kills

– Get 30 hellhound kills Inner Demon – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity

– Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity Living Tissue – Get 250 kills with full attachments

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

WSP Swarm

Base Camos

Familiar – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Unmarked Grave – Get 250 Point Blank kills

– Get 250 Point Blank kills Terracotta – Get five Mimic kills

– Get five Mimic kills Death Form – Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

AMR9

Base Camos

Disoriented – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Toxic Sands – Get 250 kills with Frost Damage

– Get 250 kills with Frost Damage Ferver – Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times

– Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times Torment Glitch – Get 250 kills with full attachments

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

WSP-9

Base Camos

Perilous – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Splintered – Get 100 kills in a single match

– Get 100 kills in a single match Oracle – Get 250 kills with Fire Damage

– Get 250 kills with Fire Damage Decrepit – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Rival-9

Base Camos

Fading Breath – Get 250 kills

Get 250 kills Cartilage – Get five Mimic kills

– Get five Mimic kills Tomb Glitch – Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade

– Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade Cold Snap – Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Striker 9

Base Camos

Dire – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Gargoyle – Get 250 hip-fire kills

– Get 250 hip-fire kills Midnight Sands – Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage

– Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage Midnight Sands – Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Every LMG MWZ Camo Challenge

Pulemyot 762

Base Camos

Dirt Filaments – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Pain Glitch – Get 100 kills in a single match

– Get 100 kills in a single match Purple Ooze – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity

– Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity Blurred Myopia – Get five Mimic kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

DG-58 LSW

Base Camos

Psychedelic Ridge – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Spirit – Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance

– Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance Stonework – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity

– Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity Spectral Sight – Get 200 critical kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Holger 26

Base Camos

Archfiend – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Drowned Sands – Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times

– Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times Patchwork – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

– Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Dazed – Get 10 Disciple kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Bruen MK9

Base Camos

Isolation – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Jagged Edges – Get 250 kills with the Bruen MK9 at Rare or higher rarity

– Get 250 kills with the Bruen MK9 at Rare or higher rarity Avaricious – Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active

– Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active Shin Rippers – Get 250 kills with Fire Damage

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Every Shotgun MWZ Camo Challenge

Lockwood 680

Base Camos

Dark Sands – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Palette Rage – Get 250 hip-fire kills

– Get 250 hip-fire kills Magma Beast – Get 250 Electric Damage kills

– Get 250 Electric Damage kills Riddled – Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Haymaker

Base Camos

Burnt Sands – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Below Zero – Get 250 kills while having at least 4 perks active

– Get 250 kills while having at least 4 perks active Palette Buried – Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone

– Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone Inkblot – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Riveter

Base Camos

Marrow Sands – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Global Panic – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

– Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Palette Infected – Get 250 Fire Damage kills

– Get 250 Fire Damage kills Melting Hope – Get 10 Mangler kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Every Battle Rifle MWZ Camo Challenge

BAS-B

Base Camos

Reality Blur – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Spirit Glitch – Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone

– Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone Forest Sands – Get 250 kills with Frost Damage

– Get 250 kills with Frost Damage Black Satin – Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Sidewinder

Base Camos

Mutated Flare – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Tide Surge – Get 10 Mangler kills

– Get 10 Mangler kills Cacophony – Get 200 critical kills

– Get 200 critical kills Green Satin – Get 250 Point Blank kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

MTZ-762

Base Camos

Firestorm Blur – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Sickly – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity

– Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity Alert – Get 50 Mercenary kills

– Get 50 Mercenary kills Orange Satin – Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Every Marksman Rifle MWZ Camo Challenge

KVD Enforcer

Base Camos

Symptomatic – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Palette Cursed – Get 10 Disciple Kills

– Get 10 Disciple Kills Grim Reaper – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

– Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Thanatos – Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

MCW 6.8

Base Camos

Spirit Brush – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Ooze – Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical

– Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical Decay – Get 250 kills at Rare or higher rarity

– Get 250 kills at Rare or higher rarity Unyielding – Get 200 critical kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

DM56

Base Camos

Black Plague – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Rusted Brush – Get 250 kills with full attachments

– Get 250 kills with full attachments Golden Sands – Get 110 Mangler kills

– Get 110 Mangler kills Damned Souls – Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

MTZ Interceptor

Base Camos

Psychedelic Misery – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Blood Brush – Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade

– Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade Slash Glitch – Get 30 Hellhound kills

– Get 30 Hellhound kills Destiny – Get 250 kills at Rare or higher rarity

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Every Sniper Rifle MWZ Camo Challenge

KATT-AMR

Base Camos

Ruination – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Stone – Get 200 critical kills

– Get 200 critical kills Palette Corpse – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity

– Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity Dimensional Shift – Get 250 kills with Frost Damage

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Longbow

Base Camos

Calamity – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Ash – Get 250 kills with Fire Damage

– Get 250 kills with Fire Damage Palette Adjudicator – Get 250 kills at Rare or higher rarity

– Get 250 kills at Rare or higher rarity Puzzled – Get 200 critical kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

KV Inhibitor

Base Camos

Incinerated – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Spoiled Eggs – Get 5 Mimic kills

– Get 5 Mimic kills Palette Grove – Get 250 kills with Fire damage

– Get 250 kills with Fire damage Strong Organs – Get 3 kills in a single shot 30 times

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Every Secondary Weapon MWZ Camo Challenge

COR-45

Base Camos

Obsession – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Hallucinate Glitch – Get 250 Fire Damage kills

– Get 250 Fire Damage kills Haunted – Get 250 kills while having at least four Perks active

– Get 250 kills while having at least four Perks active Grief Manifest – Get 250 kills with full attachments

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Renetti

Base Camos

Mist Filaments – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Hemoglobin – Get 10 Disciple kills

– Get 10 Disciple kills Radio Waves – Get 250 Point Blank kills

– Get 250 Point Blank kills Oxidized – Get 250 kills while having at least four Perks active

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

TYR

Base Camos

Royale Swirl – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Topo Grave – Get 250 kills with Frost Damage

– Get 250 kills with Frost Damage Sunstroke – Get 30 Hellhound kills

– Get 30 Hellhound kills Crystal Palace – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

WSP Stinger

Base Camos

Dead Sands – Get 250 kills

– Get 250 kills Moss Filaments – Get 250 kills with Electrical Damage

– Get 250 kills with Electrical Damage Lost Transmission – Get 250 hip-fire kills

– Get 250 hip-fire kills Apocalyptic – Get 250 kills with full attachments

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

RGL-80

Base Camos

Pathosis – Get 250 kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Gutter Knife

Base Camos

Foam Sands – Get 250 kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Karambit

Base Camos

Ripped – Get 250 kills

Mastery Camos

Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment

– Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched

– Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

– Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges

Those are all the camo challenges available in MW3‘s MWZ Zombies mode. Grinding the new open-world experience can be time-consuming, but these new exotic weapon camos make it all worth the wait.