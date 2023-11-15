All Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) has brought Zombies back into the fold, revamping the experience from the ground up and adding several camo challenges.
Each weapon in MW3 has Base and Mastery camos to unlock strictly in Zombies. If you’re looking to grind Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) to unlock those camos, then look no further, we have all the information you need to get started.
Every Assault Rifle MWZ Camo Challenge
SVA 545
Base Camos
- Wayward – Get 250 kills
- Topo Ghast – Get five kills without releasing the trigger button 20 times
- Sludge – Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone
- Chaos – Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
MCW
Base Camos
- Wyvern – Get 250 kills
- Vehement Rage – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
- Tempest Shards – Get 250 hip-fire kills
- Toxic Spots – Get five Mimic kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Holger 556
Base Camos
- Subterranean – Get 250 kills
- Topo Gloom – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
- Palette Cyst – Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance
- Caustic River – Get 200 critical kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
MTZ-556
Base Camos
- Astray – Get 250 kills
- Murk Glitch – Get 250 kills with full attachments
- New Strain – Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active
- Mud – Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
DG-58
Base Camos
- Typhoon – Get 250 kills
- Hysteria – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
- Hallowed Glitch – Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical
- Petrified – Get 200 critical kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
FR 5.56
Base Camos
- Puncture – Get 250 kills
- Digital Wildwood – Get 300 kills while using Platinum Camo
- Unseen Ravager – Get 30 hellhound kills
- Anomaly – Get 250 hip-fire kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Every SMG MWZ Camo Challenge
Striker
Base Camos
- Nocuous – Get 250 kills
- Topo Blaze – Get 30 hellhound kills
- Inner Demon – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity
- Living Tissue – Get 250 kills with full attachments
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
WSP Swarm
Base Camos
- Familiar – Get 250 kills
- Unmarked Grave – Get 250 Point Blank kills
- Terracotta – Get five Mimic kills
- Death Form – Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
AMR9
Base Camos
- Disoriented – Get 250 kills
- Toxic Sands – Get 250 kills with Frost Damage
- Ferver – Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
- Torment Glitch – Get 250 kills with full attachments
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
WSP-9
Base Camos
- Perilous – Get 250 kills
- Splintered – Get 100 kills in a single match
- Oracle – Get 250 kills with Fire Damage
- Decrepit – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Rival-9
Base Camos
- Fading Breath – Get 250 kills
- Cartilage – Get five Mimic kills
- Tomb Glitch – Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade
- Cold Snap – Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Striker 9
Base Camos
- Dire – Get 250 kills
- Topo Gargoyle – Get 250 hip-fire kills
- Midnight Sands – Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Every LMG MWZ Camo Challenge
Pulemyot 762
Base Camos
- Dirt Filaments – Get 250 kills
- Pain Glitch – Get 100 kills in a single match
- Purple Ooze – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity
- Blurred Myopia – Get five Mimic kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
DG-58 LSW
Base Camos
- Psychedelic Ridge – Get 250 kills
- Topo Spirit – Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance
- Stonework – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity
- Spectral Sight – Get 200 critical kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Holger 26
Base Camos
- Archfiend – Get 250 kills
- Drowned Sands – Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times
- Patchwork – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
- Dazed – Get 10 Disciple kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Bruen MK9
Base Camos
- Isolation – Get 250 kills
- Jagged Edges – Get 250 kills with the Bruen MK9 at Rare or higher rarity
- Avaricious – Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active
- Shin Rippers – Get 250 kills with Fire Damage
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Every Shotgun MWZ Camo Challenge
Lockwood 680
Base Camos
- Dark Sands – Get 250 kills
- Palette Rage – Get 250 hip-fire kills
- Magma Beast – Get 250 Electric Damage kills
- Riddled – Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Haymaker
Base Camos
- Burnt Sands – Get 250 kills
- Below Zero – Get 250 kills while having at least 4 perks active
- Palette Buried – Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone
- Inkblot – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Riveter
Base Camos
- Marrow Sands – Get 250 kills
- Global Panic – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
- Palette Infected – Get 250 Fire Damage kills
- Melting Hope – Get 10 Mangler kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Every Battle Rifle MWZ Camo Challenge
BAS-B
Base Camos
- Reality Blur – Get 250 kills
- Spirit Glitch – Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone
- Forest Sands – Get 250 kills with Frost Damage
- Black Satin – Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Sidewinder
Base Camos
- Mutated Flare – Get 250 kills
- Tide Surge – Get 10 Mangler kills
- Cacophony – Get 200 critical kills
- Green Satin – Get 250 Point Blank kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
MTZ-762
Base Camos
- Firestorm Blur – Get 250 kills
- Topo Sickly – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity
- Alert – Get 50 Mercenary kills
- Orange Satin – Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Every Marksman Rifle MWZ Camo Challenge
KVD Enforcer
Base Camos
- Symptomatic – Get 250 kills
- Palette Cursed – Get 10 Disciple Kills
- Grim Reaper – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
- Thanatos – Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
MCW 6.8
Base Camos
- Spirit Brush – Get 250 kills
- Topo Ooze – Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical
- Decay – Get 250 kills at Rare or higher rarity
- Unyielding – Get 200 critical kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
DM56
Base Camos
- Black Plague – Get 250 kills
- Rusted Brush – Get 250 kills with full attachments
- Golden Sands – Get 110 Mangler kills
- Damned Souls – Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
MTZ Interceptor
Base Camos
- Psychedelic Misery – Get 250 kills
- Blood Brush – Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade
- Slash Glitch – Get 30 Hellhound kills
- Destiny – Get 250 kills at Rare or higher rarity
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Every Sniper Rifle MWZ Camo Challenge
KATT-AMR
Base Camos
- Ruination – Get 250 kills
- Topo Stone – Get 200 critical kills
- Palette Corpse – Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity
- Dimensional Shift – Get 250 kills with Frost Damage
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Longbow
Base Camos
- Calamity – Get 250 kills
- Topo Ash – Get 250 kills with Fire Damage
- Palette Adjudicator – Get 250 kills at Rare or higher rarity
- Puzzled – Get 200 critical kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
KV Inhibitor
Base Camos
- Incinerated – Get 250 kills
- Spoiled Eggs – Get 5 Mimic kills
- Palette Grove – Get 250 kills with Fire damage
- Strong Organs – Get 3 kills in a single shot 30 times
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Every Secondary Weapon MWZ Camo Challenge
COR-45
Base Camos
- Obsession – Get 250 kills
- Hallucinate Glitch – Get 250 Fire Damage kills
- Haunted – Get 250 kills while having at least four Perks active
- Grief Manifest – Get 250 kills with full attachments
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Renetti
Base Camos
- Mist Filaments – Get 250 kills
- Hemoglobin – Get 10 Disciple kills
- Radio Waves – Get 250 Point Blank kills
- Oxidized – Get 250 kills while having at least four Perks active
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
TYR
Base Camos
- Royale Swirl – Get 250 kills
- Topo Grave – Get 250 kills with Frost Damage
- Sunstroke – Get 30 Hellhound kills
- Crystal Palace – Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
WSP Stinger
Base Camos
- Dead Sands – Get 250 kills
- Moss Filaments – Get 250 kills with Electrical Damage
- Lost Transmission – Get 250 hip-fire kills
- Apocalyptic – Get 250 kills with full attachments
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
RGL-80
Base Camos
- Pathosis – Get 250 kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Gutter Knife
Base Camos
- Foam Sands – Get 250 kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Karambit
Base Camos
- Ripped – Get 250 kills
Mastery Camos
- Golden Enigma – Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment
- Zircon Scale – Get 300 kills while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Serpentinite – Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills
- Borealis – Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges
Those are all the camo challenges available in MW3‘s MWZ Zombies mode. Grinding the new open-world experience can be time-consuming, but these new exotic weapon camos make it all worth the wait.