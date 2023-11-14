Best SVA 545 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The SVA 545 is one of the first Assault Rifles you gain access to in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3), and it also happens to be one of the best. In this guide, we’ll be going over the best attachments and loadout to use with the SVA 545.

Best SVA 545 Attachments in Modern Warfare 3

Attachments can really change the way you play with a primary weapon in MW3. This SVA 545 build is all about using attachments that will help you win gun fights by being faster at sprinting around, aiming and firing.

Barrel – Warpig Short Barrel . This Barrel is awesome for adding some speed to the SVA 545. You’ll gain a ton of Sprint to Fire Speed, as well as Aim Down Sight Speed and even regular Sprint Speed. You’ll have a bit more aim sway and tougher recoil control as a result, but it’s a worthwhile trade-off to be able to run and gun with the SVA 545.

. This Barrel is awesome for adding some speed to the SVA 545. You’ll gain a ton of Sprint to Fire Speed, as well as Aim Down Sight Speed and even regular Sprint Speed. You’ll have a bit more aim sway and tougher recoil control as a result, but it’s a worthwhile trade-off to be able to run and gun with the SVA 545. Optic – Cronen Mini Pro. Any good Red Dot style scope will work wonders. It’ll give you great close to mid-range accuracy to reliably hit enemies with its precision sight picture.

Any good Red Dot style scope will work wonders. It’ll give you great close to mid-range accuracy to reliably hit enemies with its precision sight picture. Stock – FT Tac-Elite V3 Stock . This Stock adds a bit of accuracy back into the build. With a nice increase to Gun Kick Control and Firing Aim Stability, it helps to balance out the Barrel a bit.

. This Stock adds a bit of accuracy back into the build. With a nice increase to Gun Kick Control and Firing Aim Stability, it helps to balance out the Barrel a bit. Underbarrel – XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop. This Underbarrel attachment is of amazing value. You gain huge Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed, plus some Vertical Recoil reduction and Gun Kick Control. All you lose is Hipfire accuracy and a bit of Horizontal Recoil control.

This Underbarrel attachment is of amazing value. You gain huge Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed, plus some Vertical Recoil reduction and Gun Kick Control. All you lose is Hipfire accuracy and a bit of Horizontal Recoil control. Rear Grip – Demo 650 Grip. This Grip provides another round of important control stats so that you can stay super accurate. With increases to Firing Aim Stability, Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control, you gain a lot with this Grip. The trade-off is more Aiming Idle Sway, which isn’t a big deal unless you plan on camping.

Best SVA 545 Loadout in MW3

The best loadout to run alongside your freshly decked out SVA 545 is very much up to personal preference. That being said, I’ll share the setup I’ve found the most success with.

Vest – Engineer Vest. I like to run this for the extra Gear slot, which is hugely valuable. You can’t use Lethal Grenades with this Vest, which is a downside, but you do get two tactical grenades instead.

I like to run this for the extra Gear slot, which is hugely valuable. You can’t use Lethal Grenades with this Vest, which is a downside, but you do get two tactical grenades instead. Secondary – Renetti Pistol. I love this pistol in MW3 – it’s a reliable and powerful burst-fire weapon that can come in clutch when you don’t have the time to reload.

I love this pistol in MW3 – it’s a reliable and powerful burst-fire weapon that can come in clutch when you don’t have the time to reload. Tactical – Stun Grenades. Stun Grenades are exceptionally effective at disabling enemies ,and having two of these will be a real problem for your opponents. They are particularly good at helping you breech rooms like in Hardpoint, where enemies have a location locked down. Simply stun them, enter and take them down while they can’t do much.

Stun Grenades are exceptionally effective at disabling enemies ,and having two of these will be a real problem for your opponents. They are particularly good at helping you breech rooms like in Hardpoint, where enemies have a location locked down. Simply stun them, enter and take them down while they can’t do much. Field Upgrade – Dead Silence. I like the extra stealthy movement – it helps me pull off flanks, which can lead to a ton of kills. Movement is usually quite discernable in MW3, so Dead Silence can really throw off players, which is great fun.

I like the extra stealthy movement – it helps me pull off flanks, which can lead to a ton of kills. Movement is usually quite discernable in MW3, so Dead Silence can really throw off players, which is great fun. Gloves – Scavenger Gloves. Acquiring ammo off enemies you take down is always vital in keeping a good Killstreak going. I don’t like having to pick up enemy guns when I run out of ammo. This piece of gear works perfectly for keeping your ammo reserves topped off.

Acquiring ammo off enemies you take down is always vital in keeping a good Killstreak going. I don’t like having to pick up enemy guns when I run out of ammo. This piece of gear works perfectly for keeping your ammo reserves topped off. Boots – Stalker Boots. The extra fast Aim and Strafe speed feels really nice when tracking enemies as you shoot them. It’s almost like having an extra Stock attachment on your gun, which is pretty awesome.

The extra fast Aim and Strafe speed feels really nice when tracking enemies as you shoot them. It’s almost like having an extra Stock attachment on your gun, which is pretty awesome. Gear – Mag Holster. This Geat gives you a faster reload speed, which can make all the difference in MW3. You’ll run out of bullets pretty quickly against an enemy or two. If there’s a third or fourth, winning that fight depends on either swapping to a secondary or a fast reload. This gear lets you pull off those fast reloads so you don’t have to swap out.

This Geat gives you a faster reload speed, which can make all the difference in MW3. You’ll run out of bullets pretty quickly against an enemy or two. If there’s a third or fourth, winning that fight depends on either swapping to a secondary or a fast reload. This gear lets you pull off those fast reloads so you don’t have to swap out. Gear – Ghost T/V Camo. This Gear you the Ghost Perk so that you don’t show up on the mini-map when enemy UAVs and other detection sources are trying to spot you. The less opportunities for your enemies to know where you are, the better.

That covers the best attachments and loadout to use with the SVA 545 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3. It’s a very good rifle that you can use right off the bat. Using these attachments and this setup, you’ll be dominating map after map in no time.

If you’re looking for more, check out the best SMG loadout in MW3.