Best Holger 556 Loadout & Build in CoD: MW3

The Holger 556 is a brutal Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. If you want to mow down enemies with ease, simply follow this Holger 556 Loadout and Build guide.

Best Holger 556 Build in CoD: MW3

When it comes to getting guns to perform their absolute best, nothing is more important than getting the right kind of attachments set on your gun at the Gunsmith. Attachments have such a big impact on the stats of the gun as well as your ability to wield it. With that in mind — the Holger 556 goes absolutely beast mode with the following attachments:

Muzzle – Shadowstrike Suppressor. This suppressor is one of the best attachments in the game. You no longer show up on the enemy mini map when firing with zero drawbacks to using the attachment. I can’t understate how amazing that is and how big of an impact this actually has. You ever feel like enemies know exactly where you are all the time? Well this attachment is one of the keys to solving that issue.

Underbarrel – XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop. This attachment improves mobility in a major way. Movement Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and even Aim Walking Speed get a nice boost with this attachment. The downside on this attachment doesn't matter for this gun at all.

Optic – Slate Reflector. You can use any clear Optic thats a Red Dot style honestly and it will work perfectly. You just don't want something with magnification for this weapon.

Stock – RB Addle Assault Stock. This gives an enormous boost to Recoil and Gun Kick Control. You lose out on a little ADS Speed but honestly it's a very sweet trade-off for the accuracy boost.

Magazine – 40 Round Mag. This is the perfect magazine size to ensure you can comfortably get a few kills back-to-back without having to reload. On average this setup take 3-4 bullets to kill so the more accurate you are, the more enemies you can take down on a single mag.

Best Holger 556 Loadout in CoD: MW3

Now that you’ve got your Holger decked out with some top notch attachments it’s time to address the rest of the loadout. A lot of this is up to personal preference but here’s what I run which I find works beautifully with this weapon:

Vest – Engineer Vest . This takes away your Lethal slot but gives you an extra Tactical plus a whole extra Gear slot. Honestly amazing to use because Gear perks are so powerful. It almost feels like having an unfair advantage at the cost of a grenade, which I feel like is a pretty good trade-off.

Secondary – Any Pistol, Knife, or Launcher you like.

Tactical – Stim. Heals you up nicely when you're low on HP and doesn't have the weird screen effect that Battle Rage does.

. Heals you up nicely when you’re low on HP and doesn’t have the weird screen effect that Battle Rage does. Field Upgrade – Dead Silence. Gives you silent footsteps for a duration that can be extended by getting kills. Amazing Field Upgrade for helping you get a ton of sneaky kills.

Gives you silent footsteps for a duration that can be extended by getting kills. Amazing Field Upgrade for helping you get a ton of sneaky kills. Gloves – Scavenger Gloves. These let you resupply ammo when you run over the bodies of enemies you take down. Helps you never run out of ammo, which is huge for maintaining Killstreaks.

These let you resupply ammo when you run over the bodies of enemies you take down. Helps you never run out of ammo, which is huge for maintaining Killstreaks. Boots – Lightweight Boots. The extra movement speed from these boots is incredibly useful for quickly navigating around the map and getting the upper hand on positioning.

The extra movement speed from these boots is incredibly useful for quickly navigating around the map and getting the upper hand on positioning. Gear – Ghost T/V Camo . Nothing quite beats having Ghost active for me. While moving around you no longer show up on enemy minimaps when scanned by things such as UAVs. With UAVs almost constantly in use, this is a huge perk. You’ll die so much less using this because enemies won’t know where you are all the time now.

Gear – Bone Conduction Headset. You can really choose what ever you like for this additional gear slot you gain from the Engineer Vest. The Bone Conduction Headset is great though as it allows you to easily pick out enemies footsteps and movement and react to them faster.

That’s the best Holger 556 Build and Loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This Assault Rifle is top notch, and with these attachments and this loadout, good luck to the enemy team, they’ll need it.