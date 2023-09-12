Best Ranger Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Rangers are an exceptionally strong class to play in Baldur’s Gate 3. The damage you can output with ranged weapons is amazing. You also have less terrain and traversal worries than melee classes and even some spellcasters. Rangers simply need to position well and they’ll be in a position to output consistent damage for the party. As you level your Ranger, you’ll want to consider which feats will help elevate the class. In this guide we’ll be covering the top 5 feats to consider taking to really fine tune your Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best Ranger Feats in BG3

5 – Mobile

Positioning is very important with a ranged attacker like the Ranger class. You’ll want to have them in a spot where they ideally gain advantage up high. Mobile helps them easily move into position within their first turn of combat. You gain extra movement speed and you can dash through difficult terrain without a care in the world. Nothing will slow you down from setting up actions with this feat!

4 – Tough

You’ll inevitably be taking damage as a Ranger. Whether it’s from enemy bow or spell users, even ranged characters are never safe. The Ranger will be contributing a lot of the parties damage so you’ll want to ensure they’re not likely to go down during a battle. Tough is one of the best feats to help you achieve this. An increase of two max hit points for every level really starts to add up quickly. At the higher levels, you’ll really start to have a bulky Ranger who can take some hits while dishing them out.

3 – Lucky

It never hurts to have lady luck on your side. The Lucky feat provides you with three luck points that you can use per long rest. These points can be used on pretty much any roll to give you another chance to make the roll successfully. These can really come in clutch when you’re trying to make a tricky attack or saving throw roll.

2 – Crossbow Expert

Crossbows are an absurdly good weapon weapon choice for the Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3. They have high damage and good range. They get much, much better if you use this feat with them, though! You’ll be able to use your Ranger in closer proximity to enemies thanks to not longer having a disadvantage roll. Your Piercing Shot with Crossbows will also inflict a Gaping Wound that lasts twice as long on enemies. This is really useful for helping you bleed down tougher boss enemies.

1 – Sharpshooter

If there is one feat that you’ll pretty much always want on the Ranger, it’s the Sharpshooter feat. This is what takes your ranged damage up a notch. You’ll be able to shoot down enemies who have the high ground without receiving a penalty to your shots landing. Really comes in clutch during an ambush. You also gain a toggle skill that reduces your shots chance to hit by -5 but you gain a +10 to damage. This is 100% worth the trade off as you’ll be hitting for massive damage and can always supplement your attack rolls through gear as well.

Those are the top 5 feats to use with the Ranger class in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Ranger is already such a solid class and adding on these feats really just turns them in to even more of a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield!

