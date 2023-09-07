Video Games

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Cross-Play?

Does Baldurs Gate 3 have cross-play? A Baldur's Gate 3 player fighting a minotaur.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC and console and, while it’s primarily a single-player game, it also supports multiplayer dungeoneering. That might leave you wondering if Baldur’s Gate 3 has cross-play? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Cross-Platform Support For Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t currently support cross-play, which means console players can’t team up with PC players. However, developer Larian Studios has plans to implement cross-platform support, as reported by Eurogamer. It’s part of their roadmap going forward, meaning that unless something goes horribly wrong, it’s going to happen. However, there’s no date for cross-play, or even a year.

Is it worth waiting for cross-play to happen? Probably not. Often, when a game gets a physical release, online and brick-and-mortar sellers will drop the price eventually. It may take a month, a few months, maybe even a year, but you can save big by waiting. As BG3 is only available digitally, though, the price will be set between Larian and the platform holder. And, believe me, BG3 is a real gem of an RPG, so it’s worth playing right now.

So, the answer to does Baldur’s Gate 3 have cross-play is no, but it’s in the works. And if you want to find out if it supports cross-platform saves, we have the answer here. If you’re looking for more about the game, be sure to check out our full range of coverage.

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.
