Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC and console and, while it’s primarily a single-player game, it also supports multiplayer dungeoneering. That might leave you wondering if Baldur’s Gate 3 has cross-play? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Cross-Platform Support For Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t currently support cross-play, which means console players can’t team up with PC players. However, developer Larian Studios has plans to implement cross-platform support, as reported by Eurogamer. It’s part of their roadmap going forward, meaning that unless something goes horribly wrong, it’s going to happen. However, there’s no date for cross-play, or even a year.

Is it worth waiting for cross-play to happen? Probably not. Often, when a game gets a physical release, online and brick-and-mortar sellers will drop the price eventually. It may take a month, a few months, maybe even a year, but you can save big by waiting. As BG3 is only available digitally, though, the price will be set between Larian and the platform holder. And, believe me, BG3 is a real gem of an RPG, so it’s worth playing right now.

So, the answer to does Baldur’s Gate 3 have cross-play is no, but it’s in the works. And if you want to find out if it supports cross-platform saves, we have the answer here. If you’re looking for more about the game, be sure to check out our full range of coverage.