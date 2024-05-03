Should You Take Adam’s Hand in Stellar Blade?

EVE’s full adventure in Stellar Blade leads to one final moment where you have the choice to take Adam’s hand or leave him hanging. This guide will delve into which choice you should make before jumping head-first into the ending.

Recommended Videos

Stellar Blade: Should You Take Adam’s Hand?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The answer is yes – you should take Adam’s hand when he holds it out to EVE. This is the most important choice within the game, and it will completely alter which ending you get. Without a doubt, the best ending in the game involves accepting Adam’s offer. Even the second-best conclusion to EVE’s story still hinges on this decision. So whether you made it to Eidos 9 or not, reaching out to your counterpart is in the world’s best interest.

If you do not take Adam’s hand in The Nest, EVE will always get the Return to the Colony ending. By the end of Stellar Blade, it’s fairly obvious that Mother Sphere and the Colony have no real interest in preserving humanity in any form. The Naytiba have their own issues as well, causing plenty of harm to humanity in their path, but Adam genuinely wants peace. Refusing him means humanity is likely doomed, and Mother Sphere gets exactly what she wanted.

Related: How to Catch Every Fish in Stellar Blade

Now there are still two different endings when you take Adam’s hand in Stellar Blade. The best ending in the game is Making New Memories, and it requires 100% Databank progress with Lily. It’s a requirement to reach Eidos 9, which is a secret level, to earn Making New Memories. Getting there means plenty of exploring, and there is no turning back after heading to the Orbit Elevator. So, get all of your prerequisites done before entering the final stretch of EVE’s story.

And that’s all you need to know about the final decision with Adam. Just remember that you can always go another route in New Game Plus.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more