How to Catch Every Fish in Stellar Blade

Whether you want the Ocean Maid outfit in Stellar Blade or you just want to finish a collection, there are plenty of fish to catch. After getting them all myself, I have the list of every fish within the game and which bait you need to catch them.

Stellar Blade: How to Catch Every Fish

All 25 fish in Stellar Blade can be caught in the same Oasis body of water in the Great Desert. There are around five bodies of water across all the maps in the game, but it doesn’t matter which one you use. As long as you equip the correct kind of bait, any fish can appear with a bit of luck. I recommend sticking with the Oasis so you have access to bait and can easily make use of the Fantastic Bait. However, I did have decent luck switching to the Wasteland hidden cave to collect more fish.

List of All Fish in Stellar Blade:

Goldfish – Small (Small Shrimp)

– Small (Small Shrimp) Mudskipper – Small (Small Shrimp)

– Small (Small Shrimp) Betta – Small (Small Shrimp)

– Small (Small Shrimp) Butterflyfish – Small (Small Shrimp)

– Small (Small Shrimp) Porcupinefish – Small (Small Shrimp)

– Small (Small Shrimp) Lobster – Small (Small Shrimp)

– Small (Small Shrimp) Flying Fish – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Triggerfish – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Footballfish – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Sea Brass – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Mackerel – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Red Seabream – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Koi – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Channel Catfish – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Salmon – Medium (Wriggling Insect)

– Medium (Wriggling Insect) Mahi-Mahi – Large (Fish Slice)

– Large (Fish Slice) Halibut – Large (Fish Slice)

– Large (Fish Slice) Ocean Sunfish – Large (Fish Slice)

– Large (Fish Slice) Sailfish – Large (Fish Slice)

– Large (Fish Slice) Pacific Bluefin Tuna – Large (Fish Slice)

– Large (Fish Slice) Arowana – Gigantic (Special Bait)

– Gigantic (Special Bait) Pirarucu – Gigantic (Special Bait)

– Gigantic (Special Bait) Great White Shark – Gigantic (Special Bait)

– Gigantic (Special Bait) Whale Shark – Jumbo (Fantastic Bait)

– Jumbo (Fantastic Bait) Dunkleosteus – Jumbo (Fantastic Bait)

Once you catch all 25 fish, you can speak to Clyde at the Oasis and he will reward you with the Ocean Maid outfit. If you were keeping up with the bulletin board, you could also claim 7,000 Gold and a commendation medal. And that’s all there is to know about how to catch fish in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

