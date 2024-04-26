Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Get the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade

Published: Apr 25, 2024 10:59 pm

Stellar Blade came under fire for dressing its protagonist in rather skimpy-looking outfits, but little did we expect that the skimpiest one of all would actually come with a gameplay effect. Here’s how to get the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade.

Unlocking Skin Suit in Stellar Blade

The Skin Suit is available to you right from the very start of Stellar Blade when you unequip your current Nano Suit, though it might be tricky to find because it’s actually a little hidden within the game menus.

To equip the Skin Suit, press the Options button to bring up the menu, then go to the Equipment tab. From here, select your currently equipped Suit from the Exterior options, press X, then unequip it. Once you do this, Eve will automatically have the Skin Suit equipped.

a screenshot of the nano suit options for eve in stellar blade

Do note that the Skin Suit will disappear again once you equip another Nano Suit. But aside from that, that’s all there is to it.

What the Skin Suit Does

The Skin Suit basically makes it look like Eve’s barely wearing anything at all in Stellar Blade, but there’s a huge caveat that comes with this. The Skin Suit does not offer any form of armor or protection whatsoever, which means that Eve will be extremely vulnerable to enemy attacks to the point where she can even get one-shot if you’re not careful.

This is really meant for folks who want to give themselves a proper challenge right from the very start of the game. If this is your first playthrough, though, I’d highly recommend leaving the Skin Suit aside for new game plus, or once you’ve gotten a good understanding of how combat works.

And that’s how to get the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including an explainer on the Hard R controversy and how to increase your max HP.

Stellar Blade
