How to Get to Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade

Before you reach the final chapter in Stellar Blade, there is one secret area called Eidos 9 that you can reach for even more tough battles. This guide will ensure you unlock the area before going past the point of no return with EVE.

How to Unlock Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade

Reach 100% databank progress with Lily before you use the Orbit Elevator to reach Eidos 9. If you speak to Adam and head to the Orbit Elevator before 100% progress on Lily’s meter, there will be no way to unlock Eidos 9 in that playthrough. The point of no return is in between completing the Abyss Levoire mission in the Great Desert and speaking to Adam about the elevator in Xion. I highly recommend filling the databank progress bar before Abyss Levoire to make the process easier.

Any time you pick up a piece of data tied to the truth of Mother Sphere, the progress bar for Lily will increase. For some reason, there is no way to check the exact progress within the Databank. The bar only pops up for a moment in the top right corner of the screen when you pick up a new piece of data. This pop-up will display your total progress so you know exactly how much more exploring you need to get done.

Examples of data you can use include the posters around Xion and books from the library in Eidos 7. Not every piece of data you find in Stellar Blade will fill Lily’s meter. However, you also don’t need to find them all. You can reach 100% completion and unlock Eidos 9 even before you find all of Lily’s data. I continued to see her symbol appear at the top right of the screen after I got the progress I needed. That’s when you know you can finish Abyss Levoir and head to the Orbit Elevator with Adam.

Stellar Blade is available on PlayStation 5.

