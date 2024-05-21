With its final trailer out, MultiVersus is getting its official (and permanent) release on May 28, with tons of new characters compared to its previous Beta tests. Here’s the full list of them, including the ones just recently announced.

All Characters in MultiVersus Listed

As of its official release, MultiVersus has a grand total of 27 characters, ranging from cartoon classics to movie stars and some unexpected extras here and there. There’s also a completely original character included in the roster, which opens a huge possibility for even more additions later down the line.

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Agent Smith (Matrix)

Banana Guard (Adventure Time)

Batman (Justice League)

Black Adam (Black Adam)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Gizmo (Gremlins)

Harley Quinn (The Batman)

The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th)

The Joker (The Batman)

Lebron James (Space Jam)

Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

Morty (Rick and Morty)

Reindog (Original character)

Rick (Rick and Morty)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Stripe (Gremlins)

Superman (Justice League)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Wonder Woman (Justice League)

With various franchises implemented into the fighting game, there are still many possible characters that could make the cut in the future but aren’t implemented yet. Many players have also expressed their desire for more IP diversity to be added, often mentioning shows like Johnny Bravo, Ben 10, and the Powerpuff Girls.

It’s not clear how or when MultiVersus will keep releasing its characters, but we know for sure they’re coming frequently. And if the recent marketing, even for minor characters such as the Banana Guard, is saying anything, it’s that the game isn’t looking to cut corners to promote its upcoming fighters.

MultiVersus releases on May 28 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

