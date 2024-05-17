One of the Banana Guards in Multiversus
MultiVersus Trailer Reveals Ridiculous Banana Guards in Action

As the official launch approaches, Multiversus raises the stakes yet again with the completely-serious-and-totally-not-a-joke characters Banana Guards. Coming all the way from the Land of Ooo, these potassium-rich warriors are the latest reveal of the roster for the crossover platform fighting game.

After a few leaks and speculations from fans, the official Multiversus account on X (formerly Twitter) suddenly started to share lots of banana-related content. Even though this looks like regular behavior for this account, it was clear that something slippery was bound to happen. And it finally did when the Guards were revealed in this amazingly ridiculous small trailer of them in action.

With at least one outfit variant confirmed for release, the Banana Guard plays out in the goofiest way imaginable, just like it should be. As the third representative for Adventure Time, they join the ranks of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog in the epic brawls against the numerous other Warner Bros. proprieties.

If you played Multiversus back during its previous Beta period, you might remember that the Banana Guards were actually already in the game. Not exactly playable, but they were there. If any character threw a TV, it had a chance to spawn a Banana Guard to relentlessly charge against their opponents, even though it could also hurt the thrower if they were not careful.

This is another of the new characters revealed for the game’s actual big release later this month. Last week we witnessed The Joker making its grand debut into the fray, voiced by none other than Mark Hamil himself once again. With another week left before the actual release, we might end up seeing another big (or jokey) face coming up for the release roster.

Multiversus releases on May 28th, 2024 for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

