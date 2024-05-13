Warner Bros. Games’ big foray into the fighting genre is nearly here. However, before it’s time to go Super Saiyan as Shaggy and dunk as LeBron James, it’s important to know whether MultiVersus has any extra content. Here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for MultiVersus.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for MultiVersus

With MultiVersus being a free-to-play game, there’s really nothing in the way of pre-order bonuses. That’s because you can’t technically “pre-order” the game, as it’s just going to become available for everyone. There are a few different editions of the game, though. Here are all of them and what they offer:

Founder’s Pack ($39.99) 15 Character Tokens 1 Exclusive Banner 300 Gleamium

Deluxe Founder’s Pack ($59.99) 20 Character Tokens 1 Exclusive Banner (Rare) 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Banner 1 Ring Out Effect 1,000 Gleamium

Premium Founder’s Pack ($99.99) 30 Character Tokens 3 Premium Battle Passes 1 Exclusive Banner (Rare) 1 Banner (Epic) 1 Ring Out Effect (Epic) 1 Banner (Legendary) 1 Ring Out Effect (Legendary) 1 Unique Nameplate 2,500 Gleamium



Unfortunately, Founders Packs were only available during the beta period of the game. So, anyone looking to get a jump on unlocking characters is out of luck. However, those who did buy a Founder’s Pack won’t have any trouble accessing their rewards, as they will be available after the game’s launch on May 28, 2024.

If anyone has money burning a hole in their pocket, there will be plenty of in-game items to spend cash on when the game launches. Purchasing Gleamium will allow players to unlock things like characters, skins, and cosmetic items. The value probably won’t be as good as the Founder’s Packs, but it’s better than nothing.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for MultiVersus.

MultiVersus launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on May 28, 2024.

