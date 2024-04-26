How to Open the Chests in Xion in Stellar Blade

Xion is absolutely brimming with treasure, and unfortunately, the best of it is locked in boxes that require passcodes. Here’s how to open all the chests in Xion in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade: How to Find All Passcodes for Chests in Xion

There are 10 chests scattered around Xion, humanity’s last city. However, only two of those chests require passcodes. Unfortunately, one of those chests can only be opened by completing side quests. However, there’s one chest you can open right away.

How to Open the Xion Memory Square Chest in Stellar Blade

The first chest is in Memory Square, in the far north of the map, in a tucked away alley.

You’ll find that it requires a passcode… and we can find it very close by. Simply head a little north while hugging the wall. You’ll go about six feet before you stumble across a green dumpster.

Hop inside the dumpster and you’ll find a robot. Kill the robot for some loot but, more importantly, the passcode. The passcode is “θ θ κκκ ε”.

Use the code on the chest to get a lot of Nano Elements. Including several Extreme Nano Elements! Not bad.

How to Open the Box Beside Sister’s Junk in Stellar Blade

The third chest is beside the Sister’s Junk store, which Adam will send us to during the main mission.

Unfortunately, if you just arrived in Xion, it’ll be quite some time before you can open the chest. You’ll get the passcode for the Sister’s Junk chest when you’ve completed the “Life of the Scavenger’s” side quest.

This quest will only become available once you’ve turned in the second Hyperdrive. Once you’ve done that, head to the entrance of The Last Gulp and speak to Cyrus, the quest giver. He’ll send you to the Forbidden Area of the Wasteland to find his partner.

Once you’ve completed the quest and speak to Cyrus, you’ll be able to open the chest! Well worth the effort.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

