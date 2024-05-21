Where to Find the Hanged Man’s Hall in Diablo 4

Any Diablo 4 player who wants to take on Andariel needs to find her Altar of Anguish in The Hanged Man’s Hall. To help you get started on your journey to an Uber Unique, this guide will explain exactly where you enter the hall.

Diablo 4: The Hanged Man’s Hall Location

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Hanged Man’s Hall is located to the east of Tarsarak in Kehjistan on World Tier 4. If you look for the location in the previous World Tiers, there will be no trace of Andariel’s cave. Once you reach World Tier 4, you can look east of Tarsark on the map to find a dungeon icon. As always, the boss dungeons have a horned skull that designates them. If you haven’t been there before, there will also be an orange circle in the corner of the skull.

When you reach The Hanged Man’s Hall, it has a setup similar to Duriel. You need to get past a few hallways until you reach the Altar of Anguish. Before you can complete any boss fights in the main room, you need to have all the right materials. For Andariel, that means at least two Sandscorched Shackles and two Pincushioned Dolls. Place them in the Altar of Anguish and hold the summon button to start the battle with Andariel.

Even when you want to start the level 200 fight with Andariel in Diablo 4, you need to return to The Hanged Man’s Hall. All the boss locations remain in the same spot regardless of their difficulty level. Other bosses like Duriel will also require you to be in World Tier 4 to see the dungeon itself. This is mainly because of their potential to drop Uber Uniques and the base level of 100.

That’s all there is to finding The Hanged Man’s Hall in Sanctuary. Good luck with the latest boss.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

