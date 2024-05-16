How to Get Sandscorched Shackles in Diablo 4

With the addition of Andariel to the Diablo 4 boss ladder, there are new summoning items, such as the Sandscorched Shackles. My guide will outline how you can start collecting these and the best way to use them.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Get Sandscorched Shackles

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Kill Lord Zir in World Tier 4 to earn Sandscorched Shackles or defeat a World Boss for a possible drop. Out of your two options, farming Lord Zir is the most consistent way to get the summoning items for Andariel. World Bosses take hours to spawn, and you aren’t guaranteed the same item every time. You could end up with shackles, dolls, or even a Stygian Stone. However, you will need to farm the World Bosses for the first option anyway.

To summon Lord Zir, you need to have at least nine Exquisite Blood to spend at his altar. Exquisite Blood is only earned from killing World Bosses or completing the Gathering Legions event. Once you have enough, you can head to the Darkened Way in the Gale Valley of Fractured Peaks. Inside, you will find a path to Zir’s lair and an altar to offer the Exquisite Blood. If you manage to defeat him in World Tier 4, you are guaranteed a Unique Item and one Sandscorched Shackles.

Where to Get Sandscorched Shackles in Diablo 4:

Defeat Lord Zir at The Darkened Way in World Tier 4.

Kill World Bosses for a chance to earn the shackles.

Related: How to Get Baneful Hearts in Diablo 4

After you have at least two shackles and two Pincushioned Dolls, you can go to The Hanged Man’s Hall in Kehjistan. There will be an Anguished Altar inside where you can place the summoning items. Andariel will appear, and that’s your chance at an Uber Unique. Just like her brother Duriel, she has the best odds of getting an Uber, but that doesn’t guarantee it. The end game is filled with players spending countless items to get a rare drop.

And that’s all there is to how to get the Sandscorched Shackles in Diablo 4. Save up your items and group up with other players for the most efficient boss runs.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more