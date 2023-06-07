What are Gathering Legions Events in Diablo 4?

One of the best parts of Diablo 4 is the excellent open world integrated multiplayer. I thoroughly enjoy seeing other players run or gallop around my world and jump in to join me for an event I’m battling my way through. It’s a refreshing way to engage in some multiplayer and it’s even better with special world events like Gathering Legions Events.

How to Spot Gathering Legions Events

Every now and then you’ll get a flashing marker that pops up on your map. It will be very noticeable and if you have a look at it on your map, you’ll likely find it to be a Gathering Legions Event. These have countdowns to when they kick off, which gives players from all over Sanctuary enough time to make their way over to join in. These are big world events with tons of enemies and multiple mini bosses to take down within a given time limit. If all objectives are achieved you get loot out of it — and it sure can be a ton of loot.

Most Gathering Legions Events have up to 20 players turn up to participate in the periodic event. Having a big team of players is really cool to see as you all roll through the mobs fighting as a giant ball of players swinging swords and slinging spells.

Why You Should Considering Doing Gathering Legions Events Whenever Possible

Fully completing all the goals in the event will get you an absolutely massive amount of experience to help you level up and the rewards at the end are exceptional, rewarding often up to three Legendaries plus a generous serving of Obols which you can gamble for more Legendaries.

Any time you spot a Gathering Legion Events pop up in Diablo 4, I would highly encourage you to go and participate. Not only is it a heap of fun to tackle with a ton of other players, but the rewards are just far too good to be missed. The amount of times I felt like I was getting a bit weak only to have a Gathering Legions Event pop up and reward me with a level up and a few new Legendaries to propel my character’s strength really made a big difference.

That covers it for Gathering Legions Events in Diablo 4. When you spot one, go check it out. You won’t be disappointed by how fun they are or how good the loot is.

For more hints about how to get the most out of your Diablo 4 experience, check out the rest of our guides here.