Fastest Way to Level in Diablo 4

If you’ve been playing through Diablo 4 you may have found leveling up can slow down at certain points and you find yourself underleveled for the next main story quest. There are a few things that you can do to ensure you’re helping yourself level the best way possible. Here are the fastest ways to level in Diablo 4.

Level Up Faster in Diablo 4

There is a lot going on in the world of Sanctuary all around you as you play through Diablo 4 and if you find yourself lacking in levels there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re getting the most XP possible.

Multiplayer

One of the absolute best ways to level up faster in Diablo 4 is to hop into some multiplayer. If you have friends playing it’s super easy to join up with them and play together. Everything scales to individual levels so you don’t need to worry about being underpowered or overpowered when playing with others, which is really great. If you don’t have any friends on Diablo 4, you could try to join a clan. There are thousands of clans you can request membership to and they’re likely stacked with lots of active members happy to play in a party with you.

The reason multiplayer is so good for gaining levels is that you get a generous bonus experience buff while in a party, without the content scaling too much in difficulty with more players. Plus there is no XP range restricting you as long as you are in the same region as your party members. This means you can spread out killing and completing things without missing out on any XP, as everyone in the party gains the XP from every kill. This makes it incredibly efficient, and when grouped up together you’re able to kill things and get through content much, much faster than solo.

World Events

World events are one of the best sources of XP. They consistently spawn around the world in various regions and locations. The ones that you want to look out for the most are the big world events like Gathering Legions where you can have 50 or so players gathered together to complete a series of objectives and boss battles.

Doing these can take less than 5 minutes, but net you an entire level worth of XP and a generous pile of loot as well. I highly recommend you make your way over whenever you see an event like this pop up on the map with a timer counting down to when it starts.

Class Build

Sometimes leveling slowly just comes down to you not being able to do enough damage to take down monsters and bosses quickly enough. I’d advise you to find a good leveling build to follow rather than making it up as you go along. We have guides for Necromancer, Druid, and Rogue you can check out. You’ll generally have a much better time of tackling the content and know what to invest in to make your character strong. It’s also not recommended to play on Difficulty Level 2. It’s a bit of a trap lots of people fall for when they see the increased XP value next to it, it’s actually much more efficient to play on Difficulty Level 1 and be able to kill things faster than get 20% more XP but take twice as long to kill the same monsters.

Those are some of the best things that you can do to help yourself level faster in Diablo 4. Follow these tips and you'll be leveling significantly faster, which is super useful if you want to level more than one character.