Diablo 4 is another brutal entry into the Diablo series by Blizzard Entertainment and is really shaping up to provide a great experience. One of the core pillars of Diablo is its difficulty system, but if you’re new to the series, you may not know how it works. It’s very much limited in the early access beta and in the regular beta too, but nonetheless, here is how to change difficulty in Diablo 4.

The Essentials of How to Change Difficulty in Diablo 4

Each difficulty level in Diablo 4 scales up experience earned and loot dropped but also increases the monster HP and damage as a tradeoff, making for a risk-reward situation you have to weigh up as you progress through the game. In the beta, there are two difficulty levels to access.

The only time you will be able to change the difficulty is at the main game menu before you launch into a play session with your character. You can’t change the difficulty in-game, so you’ll need to back out and change the difficulty, then load back in if you need to increase or decrease your difficulty level. In the beta, you can swap between Adventure World Tier 1 and Veteran World Tier 2.

Adventure difficulty will make things much easier and is the perfect choice for new players to start off on. On this difficulty enemies will hit like wet noodles, and your loot drops and gold amounts won’t be great. Once you get a handle on playing it’ll definitely be better to back out and bump the difficulty up to Veteran.

Veteran difficulty provides 20% increased XP, 15% increased gold, and a better chance to drop higher-tier loot, so it will be easier to farm dungeons for those sweet Legendary item drops. In exchange for the much better rewards though, you have to deal with the much tougher enemies, but the higher the level you get in the beta, you’ll soon be breezing through them like its Adventure difficulty again.

That’s all you need to know for now about the difficulty levels and how to change them in Diablo 4. There are only two difficulty levels in beta, but there will be a whole lot more in the full release of the game!