If you’re new to the Diablo series with Diablo 4, then there is a lot to learn. One of the core features shared by most games in Blizzard‘s action role-playing game genre is the inventory system. You have very limited space that you can “Tetris” items around in, and with all the loot flying out of your enemies all the time in Diablo 4, you’ll be sure to run out of space quickly. Here’s how you can sort out a full inventory, drop items, or throw some items over to fellow party members in Diablo 4.

How to Drop, Sell, and Salvage Items in Diablo 4

After going on a demon-slaying spree and vacuuming up some loot, your inventory gets full very quickly in Diablo 4, and there are a few different ways you can deal with managing your inventory.

Drop Your Items

The first and most simple is to just open your inventory with the “I” key, click and hold the item you want to get rid of, and simply drag it outside of the inventory window. This will allow you to drop it on the ground and leave it in your dust as you make room for better gear. It’s also useful for quickly dropping items for your party members to pick up, if you can’t be bothered with going through the trading function.

Sell Your Items

Gold is a core currency in Diablo 4, and you’ll always need it for various things. From purchasing from NPCs through to crafting, you’ll need stacks of gold throughout your time playing. If you don’t need the inventory space right away, simply fill up your inventory with loot and then make your way to any merchant in the world and interact with them. You can then right-click on any items in your inventory to sell them for gold. Just make sure you don’t accidentally sell things you want to hold on to!

Salvage Your Items

Salvaging your items is probably one of the most important ways to dispose of unwanted items. You can go to a blacksmith, and you’ll have the option to salvage all common, magic, or rare items. Or you can click the pickaxe icon and choose specific items in your inventory to salvage. The latter is recommended if you have items you don’t want to get rid of sitting in your inventory still. Salvaged items produce crafting materials such as ores and leather and will also sometimes provide rare crafting materials such as Veiled Crystals. These will be crucial to crafting gear to increase your power later on in the game.

That’s all there is to know about managing your inventory in Diablo 4, especially how to drop, sell, and salvage items. Now you know what your options are next time you find yourself fully stocked on 33 pairs of your enemies’ boots!