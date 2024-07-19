All Bunny Blossom Locations in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

If you’re anything like me, you may have stumbled upon a Bunny Blossom fairly early on in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus but not known what they’re for. This guide details exactly that and where to find all five of them.

What are Bunny Blossoms in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus?

Bunny Blossoms are part of a quest called Bunny Blossom Bouquet given by an NPC named Mitsuki, The Golden Hibiscus, who is found deep within the Midori Forest area, right before you head into the Kitsune Burrows. You cannot pick up Bunny Blossoms until you speak to Mitsuki, so make note of them when you stumble upon them.

Mitsuki is also part of the Rozu’s Requiem quest, which you’ll get from speaking to Rozu at the edge of Sencho Bridge in the Forest of Crimson Bamboo during the main story. Rozu requires you to find three Usagi Clan members and Mitsuki is one of them. The other two do not require you to find collectibles.

Where to Find All Bunny Blossoms in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

The Bunny Blossoms are spread throughout five of the eight zones in the game:

Midori Forest: The first is found right, quite obviously, above Mitsuki when you speak with him.

Midori Forest: The second one is east of the enemy challenge room among the red-vine walls and plenty of yellow spirit lanterns.

Forest of Crimson Bamboo: Northwest of the Uzumaki Cave entrance, you’ll find this Bunny Blossom on a ledge in an area you’ll climb after obtaining the Lotus Dash ability.

Uzumaki Cave: In the room with a giant statue of a woman in the background and glowing candles, the Bunny Blossom is hidden in the top left corner. You’ll need to whack one of the blue enemy spirits to reach it.

Megumi Mountain: This one requires the Kabuto Wings ability and is found northwest of Moro, the giant hot spring monkey.

Here are all of them on maps circled in red (and one green for Crimson Bamboo). Mizuki’s location is in the bottom right of Midori Forest near the Bunny Blossom:

With all the Bunny Blossoms found, return to Mizuki and speak with him and he’ll move back to the Forest of Crimson Bamboo near the beginning of Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus. Once you find the other two Usagi Clan members during the main story, you’ll unlock a powerful Omamori to help you on your journey.

