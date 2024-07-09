Another Absurd Clicker Game Is Climbing the Steam Charts

So, there’s a new doom-clicking game: Hamster. Unlike Banana, you don’t have to click on a fruit to get a higher score. Instead (you guessed it), you click on a hamster.

Recommended Videos

The game was just launched earlier in June, and developer/publisher Hamster Games is behind it. As of July 8, the game reached an all-time 16,970 player peak within just two days, according to Stream Charts. Reviews for the game seem to be mixed for now, but the charts are registering a good 1,090.5 in average daily players in the last 30 days.

You may be asking yourself: What do you get besides seeing the hamster shake after a random number of clicks? Well, the number of clicks available is unlimited. So, you could technically keep on clicking forever. And as per its Steam site, you can “Droop different hamsters for your Steam inventory every 90 minutes.”

Related: How to Fix Steam Wishlist Not Loading

If you’re wondering if you have to pay, don’t worry. It is a free-to-play, idle-clicking game. But if, for some reason, you want to change the look of your hamster itself, you can. There are four different types of hamsters to choose from: Devil Hamster, Lover Hamster, Kebamster, and hEmpTuhR. Each one costs just a little over 20 cents.

If you’d rather stick to Banana, the original version is also still available for download on Stream. You can play Hamster online on your PC by downloading and installing Stream from their website. You will also be able to access a Discord Community Channel for updates on the game and other general updates from Hamster Games.

And if you’re looking for another fruit to click on, you can always check out Tapple, another free-to-play idle clicker, if that’s your thing – which it is because we’re all guilty of stress-clicking from time to time. Regardless of the fruit, know there are some good (and absurd) options out there. Here’s to clicking!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy