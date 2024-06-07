The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over a Game That Just Has You Click a Banana

There’s something very a-peel-ing about a simple game. No need to worry about Dole-ing out massive damage, no need to min-max, just pure and simple thrills. The Internet feels the same way, as a game about clicking on a picture of a Banana is currently blowing up the Steam charts.

Recommended Videos

Image by aaladin66/Pony/Sky/AestheticSpartan

It’s a slippery slope once you open up Banana, as one click may lead to a non-stop barrage of lost time. There’s no time for monkey business here — Banana is incredibly straightforward and strangely fulfilling. Much like other games in the same vein — Cookie Clicker immediately springs to mind — it’s just a simple game about clicking on a Banana while watching a number rise. But would you be surprised to learn that there’s more to it?

Checking the Steam Charts, Banana is currently the #8 most-played game on Steam at the moment, with a whopping 133,709 players as of the time of this writing. You may be wondering, “Why are so many people playing a game about a Banana?” – and that question is valid. It’s because players can earn a massive number of Items by playing, which they can, in turn, sell on the marketplace and pad their wallets.

Related: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reportedly Lost WB $200 Million

Browsing through the Steam Marketplace for Banana, you’ll find that some Bananas aren’t ripe for the picking and are only selling for pennies. Other Bananas, on the other hand, are selling for hundreds of dollars. I guess the only natural course after BoredApe NFTs is Banana Steam Marketplace sales, right?

This may cause a split down the middle, and I may be part of a Banana Republic to even consider this a valid game, but I love this idea. Getting some cash, even if it may just be pennies at a time, for clicking on a fruit? Count me in. Also, go play My Friend Pedro if you’re looking for another game to feature a somehow wilder plot than this — don’t worry, there’s a banana there, too.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy