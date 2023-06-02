Best Early Game Druid Build in Diablo 4

The Druid class in Diablo 4 is built like a mountain and has the abilities to match. They’re an incredibly tanky and versatile class, and while a bit slower at leveling than other classes, they actually have some of the highest endgame potential out of any class — so it’s definitely worth sticking it out. This guide will outline the best Druid build to use for leveling for getting you through the Diablo 4 campaign up to the level cap and will cover Aspects, gear, gems, skills, and Spirit Boons.

Best Druid Leveling Build for Diablo 4

There are a few core things to be mindful of when leveling in Diablo 4 for the best experience, and I’ll be covering each of these in this Druid leveling build.

Aspects

We have a full explanation of Aspects in Diablo 4. However, Aspects are basically powerful enchantments you can obtain from dungeons and apply to your gear, and there are a few specific ones that you’ll want to pick up for a strong Druid leveling build along the way: Aspect of Disobedience for your helm, Aspect of Mending Stone for your chest armor, Aspect of the Expectant for your gloves, Aspect of Might for your pants, Ballistic Aspect for your boots, Shepard’s Aspect for your weapon, Crashstone Aspect for your amulet, Aspect of the Umbral for one ring, and Edgemaster’s Aspect for the other.

These aren’t critical for the build, but as you complete more dungeons, you’ll naturally accumulate some of these anyway. So keep an eye out as they all provide excellent stats and benefits.

Gearing

Gearing when you level is quite simple. You’ll generally level too quickly to worry about particular pieces of gear, so just know that for this build, using a two-handed weapon is better than a single-handed weapon and shield. And for the rest of the gear, you can simply equip whichever the game indicates is a stat upgrade for you, indicated by a green ^ symbol on the gear piece as you obtain them.

Don’t forget to salvage unwanted gear. You’ll want to accumulate the materials from doing so whenever you have a full inventory of gear you don’t need so that you can be ready to craft much better gear once you hit the level cap. If you’re not sure how to salvage, we have a guide for salvaging in Diablo 4 as well.

Gems

Gems are easy for Druid — as soon as you start finding them and have sockets to make use of, place your highest-tier Emerald in your weapon socket for Critical Strike Damage, Sapphires in your armor sockets for Damage Reduction, and Skulls in your jewelry sockets for flat armor.

Skill Build

For basic attack use Storm Strike, which is a great AOE attack that will generate Spirit to use with your other skills. For your main skill use Landslide, which is an amazing and heavy-hitting attack that will help you easily take on both hordes of enemies and single tough enemies and bosses. Earthen Bulwark will be the defensive skill of choice, as it is essentially a big shield and has a relatively short cooldown, which will help make you very tanky.

For your companions, we’ll be taking three: Ravens, Wolves, and Poison Creepers. The Raven will fly around dealing periodic damage, the Wolves will be with you constantly attacking enemies you direct them at, and the Poison Creeper has excellent poison damage but also a ton of crowd-control potential, which is incredibly useful.

You can find my full skill tree to follow for this best Diablo 4 Druid build — simply click on the Skill Tree tab to view it.

Spirit Boons

Spirit Boons are unique to the Druid class and provide a range of useful effects. For this Druid leveling build in Diablo 4 you’ll want to take the Deer Spirit Boon Wariness, the Eagle Spirit Boons Swooping Attacks and Avian Wrath, the Wolf Spirit Boon Packleader, and the Snake Spirit Boon Obsidian Slam.

That’s the best Druid build to use while leveling in Diablo 4 — for all you Druid players who want to be as tanky as a mountain and hit like one too, then give this build a try! For more, check out our guide for the best Necromancer build and best Rogue build.