Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have Multiplayer?

One of the staples of a Souls-like experience is the ability to summon a friend or stranger to your world for battle or help. Can you do the same in Another Crab’s Treasure, or are you and Kril on your own?

Can You Summon Players in Another Crab’s Treasure?

If you’re looking to showcase your strength against other players or just need some help of your own to bring a baddie to their end, you may be saddened to learn that there is no multiplayer in Another Crab’s Treasure. If you’re a fan of PVP, you cannot battle another crab — that’s what Fight Crab is for. The same goes for help during a difficult fight, as you cannot summon another player to your aid.

Thankfully, the Assist Mode can come into play here. With a variety of different options available to players, you can customize Another Crab’s Treasure to fit the experience that you’d like it to be. You can even give Kril a gun if you’re hoping to breeze through a boss battle without needing to depend on your skills. It’s easy, it’s hilarious, and it’s worth doing at least once.

It’s unclear if there are any plans to implement any multiplayer features in Another Crab’s Treasure, but I hope there are. I would love the chance to play through this one again with a friend or even engage in PVP battles with other Krils. Since there are skill-check bosses here, it would be great to have our own version of “Let Us Solo Her”, in all their crabby glory.

No matter if this is your first Souls-like or you just want to find out if Another Crab’s Treasure is a difficult game, we’ve got your back throughout this adventure and beyond.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

