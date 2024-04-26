Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?

It’s always a tradition of a Souls-like game to include a Skill Check boss — an early boss that can easily wipe the floor with you if you don’t have the fundamentals down. Here’s what you need to know about whether Another Crab’s Treasure has a boss like this.

Is There A Skill Check Boss in Another Crab’s Treasure?

If you’re hoping that a particular boss is waiting to kick your butt, then look no further than Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide. She’s mean, not very lean, but most importantly, she isn’t even the Queen. There are various reasons that Magista is the first Skill Check Boss of Another Crab’s Treasure, and easily the most frustrating thing about the game so far.

The first few bosses you encounter in the game can be troublesome, if not bordering on the edge of easy. Another Crab’s Treasure is a shell of a lot easier than other games in the Souls genre until you encounter Magista.

She has three main attack types — up close, ranged, and vomiting poison on the floor. Her standard up-close attacks are rather easy to avoid or parry, once you’ve got the feel of things. Her ranged attacks, on the other hand, can be quite deadly. I’m personally impartial to her unblockable attack that can drain your health in one hit unless you dodge perfectly. Pair this with a ranged slam that leaves poison gunk on the floor, and you’re in for quite a battle. Don’t worry, we’ll get to the vomit.

You’ll need to dodge, block, and use the shells found in the environment to your advantage — all while avoiding some pretty gnarly and powerful attacks. But now, it’s on to the best part; the poison vomit. Without a doubt, this is what killed me the most in my embarrassing number of runs against her.

The Poison/Gunk meter builds up rather quickly and saps away your health — you can’t heal from Poison with items during this fight. You have to play carefully, time your hits correctly, and do what you can to bring the pain to this crusty crustation. All this while playing the world’s worst game of “The Floor is Lava”, nonetheless. At the end of the fight, however, you’ll receive a pretty great reward to kind of ease the pain of almost spiking your controller through the floor.

Now that you’re ready to move on to the next section of Another Crab’s Treasure, make sure you learn a little more about the Assist Mode that can make the game tremendously easier. We don’t judge here.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

