How to Repair Motorcycles in Once Human

There will come a time in Once Human when you explore some dangerous areas and you need to repair your motorcycle after a bit too much damage was taken. To help you get back on the road, this guide will explain how you can restore it back to full health.

How to Repair Your Motorcycle in Once Human

Build a garage in your Territory and use the panel to repair your motorcycle. Once you have the garage set up, you can open up the settings for your bike that allow for customization or repairs. Fixing it up won’t be free, so expect to have at least 10 scraps ready to spend and another three Copper Ingots. Luckily, collecting Copper Ore and passing it through the forge is a quick process in the early game.

After you repair the motorcycle back to the full 2,400 hp, you can go back to spawning it per usual with the “G” key. It should have full health again, which can be seen under the fuel gauge, so be careful riding it in the future. Sometimes it can’t be helped when you are riding your bike through dangerous towns. However, the terrain and random rocks can certainly take a toll on the health of the bike. If you are going to travel through the terrain rather than the open roads, I would be sure to have plenty of copper ready for use.

Of course, the fuel you give for your motorcycle is just as important as the overall health. Before you go on any adventures, I highly recommend retaining some premium barrels of fuel or the portable mixed fuel that is more common. Broken-down cars on the road that have closed trunks will typically have some fuel as well, so there is always a way to stock back up. Keep your bike running well and traveling on the map will be a much easier experience.

