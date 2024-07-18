What Is the Max Level in Once Human?

There is no shortage of content in Once Human, and as you might expect, the max level reflects the long journey ahead of you. In this guide, I’ll go over what you can expect to be the final main level for your character so you know what to expect.

What the Max Level Cap Is in Once Human

The max level is 50 for your character on any server. Each region in the game is split up by recommended levels and some of the toughest sub regions are labeled as 45 or higher. When you gain enough experience to reach 50 on your character, all of the regions in the game can be explored with ease. However, you still need to worry about the gear you have been crafting. Levels are one thing but most of your power comes from the equipment you have on.

After you reach the max level of 50, the journey isn’t necessarily over. You still have the Battle Pass to level up, calibration tiers for your weapons, and progress on the Memetic trees for your Territory. All of these have their own progression systems that require players to complete challenges or collect materials all over the map. By the time you reach 50, though, you should be near the max rank for all these systems.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

New phases that appear on a weekly basis can mean more content to grind out within the game. For example, new tiers should be added with subsequent phases that incentivize players to keep grinding. But keep in mind that seasons will last about six weeks. When the six weeks come to an end, your characters get moved to an eternal server or you can join the reset. The only way to join in on the new seasons will be to start from level one with your blueprints saved. It’s not a complete reset but you will need to reach the maximum level all over again.

Once Human is available to play now.

