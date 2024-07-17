how to expand territory in once human

So you’ve learned how to move your Territory around in Once Human, and you’re now ready to dream bigger and get yourself a bigger base. Here’s how to expand your Territory and make it bigger in Once Human.

Expanding Territory in Once Human

To expand your Territory in Once Human, you’ll need to unlock the Territory Expansion Memetic in your skill tree. Look under the Building category, then find the Territory Expansion Memetic in the Level Three options.

It might take a little while for you to farm enough Ciphers to get there, especially if you’re focusing on other things like Electric Furnaces for an Energy Link farm. However, it’s possible to just rush straight to unlocking the perk if base-building is your priority. You also do not need to unlock any prior perks before getting to Territory Expansion.

Upgrade Your Base With the Terminal

After you’ve unlocked the Memetic, simply interact with your Territory Terminal and choose the upgrade option. This will allow you to make your Territory bigger, which means more space for facilities and other items.

Do take note that the upgrading option will not be available to you if your Territory is situated in an area where it’s not possible for you to expand outwards. If this happens, you’ll need to move your Territory somewhere with more open space. For instance, if you’re near other buildings, player Territories, or even water, you won’t be able to upgrade it. Move to a different area and try again.

And that’s pretty much it for expanding your Territory in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our takes on the best Deviants and Specializations to choose, as well as how to complete the Murmurs in the Forest quest.

