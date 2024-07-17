How to Complete Murmurs in the Forest in Once Human

There are a ton of story quests to take on in Once Human. Some are straightforward, others are just straight up evil or tricky, and sometimes even buggy. So with that in mind, here’s how to complete the Murmurs in the Forest quest in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Once Human Murmurs in the Forest Quest Guide

Murmurs in the Forest is a main story quest in Once Human that everyone needs to complete in order to progress. You’ll take it on fairly early on in the game, and I’d recommend trying to hit at least level 20 before accepting it.

How to Start Murmurs in the Forest

First, let’s go over how to actually start the quest. The quest will become available to you once you’ve progressed far enough into the story to reach the Dayton Wetlands region. This region is still located near the start of the game, though you do need to hit level 8 to get in.

Once you’ve arrived at the Dayton Wetlands as part of the story, speak with Mary to get started.

Explore the Abandoned Hideout

After speaking with Mary, you’ll be tasked with exploring a hideout just north of where you are. There are a few enemies to fight here, but nothing too serious, so just make sure you’re decently stocked up on ammo and healing items before heading in.

Keep following your objective markers until you find the Remnants of the Twisted Tree. Interact with it, and you’ll be transported into a Rift Space.

Clear the Rift Space

While in the Rift Space, kill off the enemies by shooting at the red spots on the tendrils. Go to the end of the area to trigger a boss fight with the Treant’s Copy. After defeating the boss, activate the Rift Anchors to get to the Gaia Monolith, then fight against the Treant again to complete the quest.

Activating the Rift Anchors

There is one point in this mission where some players might get stuck on, and that’s the quest step where you have to activate all of the Rift Anchors to progress. To find the Rift Anchors, pull up your map and look for the tentacle icons. These indicate the locations of the Rift Anchors in the area, so just head there and activate them.

In the open-world itself, you want to look out for a large purple beam of light shooting into the sky from a yellow box on the ground. Interact with it to activate it, and once you’ve done this four times, you can progress.

And that’s how to complete Murmurs in the Forest in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our picks for the best Deviants and Specializations to choose.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy