Best Energy Link Farm in Once Human

There are quite a few resources and currencies to keep track of in Once Human, and Energy Links are one of the most important. Here’s the best way to farm Energy Links in Once Human.

Best Energy Link Farming Method in Once Human

While you can get Energy Links from pretty much any activity in Once Human, you’ll soon find that you can burn through it very quickly. So with that in mind, if you’re looking to just farm it efficiently, I’ve found that the best way to do so is to just craft and sell Copper Ingots.

Here’s the step-by-step rundown of the Energy Link farming method:

Set up your Territory near Copper Ore nodes. Build at least two Electric Furnaces in your base. Set up two separate queues to craft Copper Ingots for each Electric Furnace. This means that you’ll want to set up two crafting queues for each station, allowing you to craft them more efficiently. While the Electric Furnaces are working, just head out to farm your Copper Ore nodes for more Ores. Head back to base to collect your Copper Ingots, then rinse and repeat.

This method will yield some experience as well, as you can do this even with just the bronze pickaxe. What makes this method so great is that the Copper Ore nodes will respawn very quickly, so there’s virtually no downtime between crafting the Ingots and going out to collect more Ores.

Once you’ve crafted enough Copper Ingots, just sell them off at any merchant. You’ll get four Energy Links for each Ingot, which isn’t a lot, but the point is that they’re so easy to obtain and craft that you’ll never really need to worry about having to find a sustainable way to farm them.

In addition to that, if you’ve got gathering Deviants, they can help you farm Copper Ore as well to speed up the process.

As you progress further into the game and you’ve unlocked the Drill, you can start using that to farm Iron Ore nodes, which will sell for a lot more Energy Links. Once you reach that point, you can phase out Copper Ingots and start doing the Iron method instead.

Alternative Energy Link Farms

If you’re not a fan of the Copper Ingot method in Once Human, here are a few other things you can consider crafting and selling instead:

Tea

Steel Pickaxes

Steel Axes

Bronze Pickaxes

Crafting these will take a bit more effort on your part, but they do also sell for more. So if you’re not a fan of running around to farm Copper Ore, you can consider doing this.

And that’s the best way to farm Energy Links in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best Specializations to get, as well as the Mystical Crate locations at the Refinery Pollution Point.

