All Refinery Pollution Point Mystical Crate Locations in Once Human

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jul 16, 2024 12:09 am

Just leveling up and choosing the right Specializations in Once Human isn’t quite enough. You need to make sure you’re getting the right gear as well. Here’s how to get all Mystical Crates at the Refinery Pollution Point in Once Human.

Once Human Refinery Pollution Point Mystical Crate Locations

While the map may indicate that there’s only one Mystical Crate to be found at the Refinery Pollution Point in Once Human, there’s actually an additional secret Mystical Crate to be found. Both chests contain blueprints for powerful gear, and we’ll go over the locations for both of them down below.

Mystical Crate #1 Location

first mystical crate location in once human refinery pollution point

Upon reaching the Refinery Pollution Point, head towards the southwest building and climb up the stairs, then climb up the ladder on the left side. This will lead you up to the roof that points towards the Rift Anchor.

Go towards the Rift Anchor, then drop down on the right side of the building to find the first Mystical Crate. This will reward you with the Dual Fury FRAG Shotgun blueprint.

Mystical Crate #2 Location

Next up, head north in the area to find a hologram. The hologram itself should be located at around coordinates 5160, -3640. All you need to do is keep following the hologram and step on it. Just be aware that you’ll be required to do a little bit of parkour here and there, but it’s generally not too challenging.

After successfully chasing down the hologram five times, you’ll be rewarded with the second Mystical Crate. This chest rewards you with some Energy Links, Stellar Planula, the Careful formula, and Stardust Source.

And that's how to get all Mystical Crates at the Refinery Pollution Point in Once Human.

Once Human
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
