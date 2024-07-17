Best Place to Farm Aluminum Ore in Once Human

Before you start collecting some of the late-game materials in Once Human, you need a healthy stash of Aluminum Ore ready for use. In this guide, I will outline the best places to farm this metal and how you can start collecting it.

Recommended Videos

How to Farm Aluminum Ore in Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Go to the northern border of the Iron River to easily farm Aluminum Ore nodes in the area. When you head to the northern border, you should remain near the greenery and mountains just before the vast sea of sand further ahead. On the other side of the border is Red Sands, and you can still find the same metal in that area, but there will be tons of Tungsten to deal with as well. For that reason, the border of both zones is one of the best spots I have found for seemingly unlimited nodes.

Ahead of the search for Aluminum Ore, you need to have a Steel Pickaxe to farm the metal at all. Once the Steel Pickaxe is ready for use, head to the border of Red Sands and Iron River. Both sides of the border will have plenty of spawns and you can move east or west to maximize what nodes you find. If you feel like you’ve picked through all the metal for the time being, there is always the option of Chalk Peak. Areas that are level 20 or above are really what you need.

Related: All Citrus County Crate Locations in Once Human

To maximize what you collect, mining operations are always an option as well. By the end of the Memetic tree for harvesting, you can craft a level three Ore Detector and the ability to build operations. This then allows anyone to search zones for the metal ores they need and then have a passive collection. It won’t be as much as you get by farming Aluminum Ore yourself, but it can make the whole process much faster.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy