Best Vanadium Crystal Farm in Once Human

There are lots of resources to collect in Once Human, and some of them are crucial to upgrading your existing gear to make sure you can keep up with the challenges ahead, such as Vanadium Crystals. With that in mind, here’s how to get Vanadium Crystals in Once Human.

Best Vanadium Crystals Farm in Once Human

While most Once Human players will just tell you not to sweat it and play the game naturally and get your Vanadium Crystals that way, I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to make sure you were as fully upgraded as possible before moving onto the next zone. Vanadium Crystals can be pretty tedious to get, but from my experience so far, the best way to farm them is to make a note of regional chests that offer it as a reward, and then wait for those chests to respawn and grab them over and over again.

So for instance, you may want to check the weapon and gear chests for any of the level 30 zones on your map, and then see if Vanadium Crystals are listed as a reward, then grab those chests. Here’s a quick step by step breakdown of the process:

Identify weapon and gear chests with Vanadium Crystals as a reward. Grab those chest rewards. Wait two to four hours for the chests to respawn, then grab them again.

Whenever world events reset, that’s usually a good bet that the chests have respawned, which means you can go grab the rewards again. This is still a very tedious process if you’re looking to farm Vanadium Crystals, but it’s the best method I’ve found so far.

It’s also possible to try to farm them from bosses and Silos, but that will take more active effort on your part and it really depends on how much time you want to dedicate to farming.

And that’s how to get Vanadium Crystals in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best Deviants and Specializations to get.

