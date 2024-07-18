How to Get Startrace Ore in Once Human

There are a few ways to collect Stardust Source in Once Human and one that includes mining Startrace Ore around the map. This guide will cover where you can find the colorful metal and how you can start collecting it.

Where to Find Startrace Ore in Once Human

Startrace Ore can be found in the western section of the Red Sands region. The first set of nodes I was able to find was located at the (5426, -344) part of the map within one of the Stardust veils, which fills the immediate area with darkness. They tend to spawn next to mountain or hillside ridges next to other metals like Tungsten. Unlike all the other grey metals in the game, the Startraces are almost rainbow-colored and hard to miss.

Outside of the specific coordinates for the nodes I was able to find on my own, you should have some decent luck elsewhere in the Red Sands. As long as you stay to the west of the region, which is much rockier, you can find Startrace Ore as common as metals like Gold Ore or Silver Ore. If you end up on the eastern side of the region where there us far more flat sand, your chances of encountering the ore are going to get much lower.

Before you start riding around on your motorcycle in the Red Sands to find the rainbow ore, you need to have the right equipment. To mine the Startrace Ore when you find it, you need to have a Tungsten Pickaxe. Without it, you will simply get a message telling you to get an upgrade. But if you have the right pickaxe, you can mine the ore and bring it back to your Territory to refine it. By the end, you can collect even more Stardust Source than you had before.

Once Human is available to play now.

