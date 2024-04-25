Another Crab’s Treasure Assist Mode Explained

Some people just aren’t into Soulslike games, but games with fighting crabs, such as Another Crab’s Treasure, are a whole other story. Especially when they bring exclusive features such as the Assist Mode to help players enjoy them to the fullest.

What Is Assist Mode in Another Crab’s Treasure?

When first booting up Another Crab’s Treasure, players can head to Settings and start messing with the Assist Mode. These options lets you customize your experience to make the game more accessible to those less familiar with the genre. They’re accessible from the start menu, but you can turn them on/off at any time you want during gameplay, too. To do so, just pause the game and head to Settings.

Screenshot by The Escapist

From direct adjustments such as lowering the damage you take or the enemy’s health to removing annoyances such as fall damage entirely, there’s a lot to unpack here. If that wasn’t enough, you can even slow the game’s speed to make attacks more predictable. Once you’re in-game, you also get the option to do difficulty presets, which automatically enable some of these options

Oh, did I mention you can give Kril a gun? Become the most horrifying sea terror ever to walk on the shores with this special extra! You can enable it as soon as you find a Shell, and it can instantly kill any opponent in front of you. There’s an achievement for killing anything with it, so give it a go! The Gun is also the strongest shell in the game, and this is the only way to get it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is optional and could be described as a “customized Easy Mode.” While Soulslike are not as hard as you first imagine them to be, they’re not a walk in the park. And with the game’s whole lightheaded ambiance and casual approach, it makes perfect sense for them to add these features. It just helps everyone to play the game and not feel bad for dying repeatedly.

As you play, you also notice how the game is filled with built-in quality-of-life changes that help reduce the usual stress those games usually bring, such as quick respawns next to your lost currency after being defeated by a boss.

But the best part is that Another Crab’s Treasure won’t punish you in any way for trying out Assist Mode. You’re free as a crab to play as you want and not be locked out of any items or achievements in any way. Just sit back and enjoy your trash-collecting adventure as a chill guy who was unjustly put into a load of crab.

