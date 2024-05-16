Iron Wolves Encampment in Diablo 4.
Legacy Items in Diablo 4, Explained

With the Season 4 update in Diablo 4, you may have noticed all kinds of red skulls and Legacy Items in your stash. To help you stay up to date on all the changes, this guide will cover what those items do and whether you should keep them.

Diablo 4: Legacy Items, Explained

Legacy Items are any kind of equipment in the Eternal Realm that existed before Season 4. So, all of the gear you have saved up on any of your characters from 2023 to now will have these items. They are clearly marked with red skulls in your inventory and within your stash. But that logo doesn’t necessarily explain why they need a new designation. After all, they still have the same stats you remember for the builds you worked on in previous seasons.

With Season 4: Loot Reborn, all of the affixes and the way they function have been changed. Tempering is also a new mechanic that is used to add additional affixes to armor found in Season 4. The Tempering mechanic exists in the Eternal Realm now, and it’s necessary for the best builds. However, it’s not possible to use on Legacy Items in Diablo 4. This is the main reason they are labeled as separate items now.

If you already have a full build going on an Eternal Realm character, you can keep it going. All the Legacy Items will still function. I even used my Season 3 Blizzard Sorceress to test out some items. But if you want to jump into activities like the Pit of the Artificers, you eventually need some better gear. Masterworking and Tempering can only be done on newer equipment, so the grind needs to start again.

That’s all there is to Legacy Items in Diablo 4. They work for now, but I recommend getting rid of them as soon as possible.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

