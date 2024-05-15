Iron Wolves Encampment in Diablo 4.
How to Increase Wolf’s Honor Rank in Diablo 4

Bring the fight to the demons.
Whether you want some powerful rewards or you’re completing the Season Journey in Diablo 4, you need to increase the Wolf’s Honor Rank. This guide will cover how you can earn more ranking with the Iron Wolves with ease.

Diablo 4: How to Increase Wolf’s Honor Rank

Wolf's Honor ranks in Diablo 4.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Slay monsters and open Tortured Gifts in Helltides to increase Wolf’s Honor Rank. Every time you wipe out a horde of monsters in one of the tides, you earn a couple of honor points. It sounds low, but there are tons of enemies. However, there are some easy ways to get 100 honor at a time. Opening a chest like the Tortured Gift of Mysteries is one way while Killing the Blood Maiden or other Hellborne is another option. Here are all of ways to get plenty of honor points:

  • Slay monsters in Helltides.
  • Open Tortured Gifts with Aberrant Cinders.
  • Complete Zone Events.
  • Defeat the Hellborne or the Blood Maiden Boss.

More time spent in a single Helltide means more chances to earn huge amounts of honor. Tortured Gifts, for example, will require plenty of Aberrant Cinders. The Blood Maiden also requires the Accursed Ritual to summon. So they can provide easy ways to increase Wolf’s Honor rank in Diablo 4, but they can take a while to prepare. It really boils down to turning your brain off and slashing through the hordes of demons that appear in the Helltides.

As you keep earning honor, you can speak to Soudeh the Anvil to look at all the Wolf’s Honor rewards. Soudeh is located at the Iron Wolves Encampment in the Ragged Coastline of Kehjistan. The Season 4 story quests will lead you directly to this encampment after you spend some time investigating a Helltide. Afterward, it’s on you to keep earning more honor and progress the season journey for Loot Reborn.

And that’s how to increase Wolf’s Honor Rank in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

