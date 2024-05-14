Accursed Ritual in Diablo 4
How to Start Accursed Rituals in Diablo 4

Unholy Blasphemy
Dan Wenerowicz
Published: May 14, 2024

With Helltides Reborn in Diablo 4, the demonic zone event has become much more in-depth, and the Accursed Rituals serve as the capstone. To help you make the most of the Helltides, this guide will cover how to begin and complete the rituals.

Diablo 4: How to Complete Accursed Rituals

To begin the Accursed Ritual, place three Baneful Hearts at a triangular ritual site in the Helltide. Like the Blood Harvests from season 2, the ritual sites will be marked toward the center of the Helltide, and anyone can participate. To save everyone involved some resources, you can share the Baneful Hearts. So if three players have one, all it takes is one deposit from each at the ritual sites, and the battle will begin. Of course, depositing the hearts is just the start.

After the three Baneful Hearts are placed, a horde of demons will descend on anyone in the area. If you’ve made it this far, you know the threat system brings a similar horde upon you when you reach level 3. Simply focus on taking out the demons as they attack, and they will eventually stop. Survival means you reached the main event in the Accursed Ritual, a fight with the Blood Maiden boss. In Diablo 4 Season 4, she is the toughest part of the Helltide.

Related: Diablo 4: How to Get Distilled Fear

Defeating the Blood Maiden in the ritual will give you rewards like Runeshards and the potential for gear with Greater Affixes. Players who didn’t deposit Baneful Hearts can still pick up loot when the dust has settled. However, anyone who placed a heart to initiate the Accursed Ritual can expect much better rewards by the end.

If you haven’t started collecting Baneful Hearts already, just keep slaying monsters until you reach threat level 3. When you manage to survive the threat level 3 ambush, a Hellborne boss will appear, and you will earn a heart any time you kill one. Start stacking these up, and you can take down the Bloodmaiden as many times as you want.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

