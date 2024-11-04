All Job Levels & Skill Requirements for the Reaper Career in The Sims 4 Life & Death

With The Sims 4 Life & Death pack, players get the chance to work for Death themself in the new Reaper career path. Here’s everything you need to know to advance through the ranks, reap some souls, and handle all that pesky paperwork.

Recommended Videos

Sims 4 Life and Death Reaper Career Job Levels & Skill Requirements

Screenshot by The Escapist

If your Macabre Sim is ready to take their affinity for all things spooky to the next level, they can begin their Reaper career as a Grimtern. This is also a great way to quickly romance Grim if you’re trying to create some Sims with the new Grimborn trait.

For those who love active careers, I’ve got great news – you can spend the day at the Headless Quarters with your Sim. In fact, to level up in the Reaper career, you’ll have to! Here’s every career level and the promotion requirements to ensure your Sim becomes a pro at reaping souls and taking names.

Reaper Career Level & Job Title Wages Promotion Requirements Grimterm $25 / hour Attend 2 Active Work Days Restceptionist $31/ hour Reach Level 2 Thanatology Skill Dust to Dust Buster $39 / hour Reach Level 3 Thanatology Skill



Release 3 Souls (Active Work Task) Collections Agent $54 / hour Reach Level 2 Fitness Skill



Reach Level 3 Charisma Skill Soul Slayer $77 / hour Reach Level 4 Thanatology Skill



Release 5 Souls (Active Work Task) Spirit Expert (Extraction & Resolution) $110 / hour Reach Level 4 Charisma Skill



Write a Reaping Manual Nether-Tether $158 / hour Reach Level 5 Thanatology Skill D.N.R. (Death’s Negotiation Reporter) $223 / hour Reach Level 4 Fitness



Reach Level 5 Charisma Graveling $294 / hour Release 10 Souls (Active Work Task) Reaper $421 / hour N/A

Unlike some career paths in The Sims 4, the Reaper career is not a branching path. You will not have to decide between two alternate routes as you make your way through the ranks at the Headless Quarters.

You will, however, need to attend active work sessions to release Souls and level up through the ranks – it doesn’t appear your Sim will do this autonomously during unsupervised work days, because of course they don’t.

It’s also a good idea to stay on top of Fitness and Charisma Skills early on, as they will come into play at the higher ranks. It will be less of a pain to suddenly reach Fitness Level 4 if you’ve already been keeping your Sim active before hitting the D.N.R. career tier, for instance. Writing Skill is also helpful if you want that Reaping Manual you write to be high enough quality to earn some extra Simoleons on the side.

All Reaper Career Promotion Rewards in The Sims 4 Life and Death

Screenshot by The Escapist

In addition to steady increases in base pay, here are the bonuses and rewards you’ll receive as you make your way to the inner echelons of the Reaper Career.

Promotion Rewards Grimtern Entry Level – No Reward Restceptionist Simoleon Bonus Dust to Dust Buster Simoleon Bonus



Basic Reaper Uniform Collections Agent Simoleon Bonus Soul Slayer Simoleon Bonus Nether-Tether Simoleon Bonus D.N.R (Death’s Negotiation Reporter) Grim’s Timeless Hourglass Decor Item Graveling Simoleon Bonus Reaper Grand Reaper Uniform



Grim’s Right Hand Trait

Reaping is hard work, but with these exciting rewards, your Macabre Sim will have the outfit and decor of their greatest dreams – not to mention the joy of a truly spooky field of work.

The Reaper career will definitely require a more hands-on approach than those like Romance Consultant, where you simply send your Sim to work or check off easy work-from-home tasks. But if you enjoy active workdays and don’t mind a loading screen between locations, the Reaper career is a fun one to dive into in The Sims 4: Life and Death.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy