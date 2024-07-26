Sims 4 Romance Consultant Career Levels and Skills cover image showing a Sim looking at their phone with hearts coming out of it
All Job Levels & Skill Requirements for the Romance Consultant Career in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

You'll need these skills to rise to the top of The Sims 4 Lovestruck's new Romance Consultant career
Published: Jul 26, 2024

The Lovestruck expansion for The Sims 4 brings plenty of exciting new interactions between potential partners, and we also get to explore the new Romance Consultant Career. Here’s a breakdown of the job levels and skills required for this new employment opportunity.

Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Career Job Levels and Skill Requirements

Screenshot showing the career selection panel for Romance Consultant Career Sims 4 Lovestruck
Screenshot by The Escapist

If your Sim loves love and wants to become a Romance Consultant, they’ll need to spend time leveling up the new Romance Skill. However, that’s not the only promotion requirement they’ll need to meet as they advance in the ranks at Cupid’s Corner.

Here are the levels for this new The Sims 4 Lovestruck career and how to get there. Keep in mind that even if you meet the other Promotion Requirements for a given tier, you’ll also need to stay on top of your Daily Tasks and keep your job performance high before your Sim will reach the next level of their career.

Romance Consultant Career Level & Job TitleWagesPromotion Requirements
Entry Level (1): Romance Newbie$20/hourExcellent Job Performance
2: Passion Assistant$24/hourRead a Romance Novel

Reach Level 2 Romance Skill
3: Love Mediator$48/hour Read a Romance Novel

Reach Level 3 Romance Skill
4: Romance Practitioner$64/hourReach Level 2 Logic Skill

Reach Level 4 Romance Skill
5. Emotional Health Counselor$80/hourReach Level 2 Charisma Skill

Reach Level 5 Romance Skill
6. Love Language Expert$97/hourReach Level 3 Logic Skill

Reach Level 6 Romance Skill
7. Romantic Health Specialist$145/hourReach Level 3 Charisma Skill

Reach Level 7 Romance Skill

When you hit the 8th level of the Romance Consultant Career, you’ll need to choose which branch to follow: Matchmaker or Relationship Counselor. The job titles and requirements for advancement will differ depending on the path you pick, so we’re breaking them out separately.

Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Career Branches
Screenshot by The Escapist

Matchmaker Branch

Romance Consultant Career Level & Job TitleWagesPromotion Requirements
8. Love Connection Specialist$210/hourReach Level 5 Charisma Skill

Reach Level 8 Romance Skill
9. Relationship Compatibility Expert$320/hourReach Level 6 Charisma Skill

Reach Level 9 Romance Skill
10. Certified Dating Specialist$402/hourReach Level 7 Charisma Skill

Reach level 10 Romance Skill

Relationship Counselor Branch

Romance Consultant Career Level & Job TitleWagesPromotion Requirements
8: Intimate Relationship Coach$195/hourReach Level 5 Logic Skill

Reach Level 8 Romance Skill
9. Qualified Relationship Professional$275/hourReach Level 6 Logic Skill

Reach Level 9 Romance Skill
10. Licensed Clinical Romance Counselor$395/hourReach Level 7 Logic Skill

Reach Level 10 Romance Skill

In terms of cold hard Simoleons, the Matchmaker branch looks like the easy pick here. The final level rewards are also different for these two paths, so let’s take a quick look at all the promotion rewards for the Romance Consultant career to help you decide.

All Romance Consultant Career Promotion Rewards in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

So, what do you get for your hard work leveling up those skills to get promoted as a Romance Consultant? Here are the rewards for each promotion in this new career path.

PromotionRewards
Romance NewbieEntry Level – no reward
Passion AssistantShare Romantic Satisfaction Tips Social Interaction

325 Simoleon Bonus
Love Mediator440 Simoleon Bonus
Romance Practitioner610 Simoleon Bonus
Emotional Health Counselor Consultant Plaque Decoration

945 Simoleon Bonus
Love Language Expert1,343 Simoleon Bonus
Romantic Health SpecialistLove’s Little Book Collection Decor Item

1,505 Simoleon Bonus
Intimate Relationship Coach (Relationship Counselor Branch)Career Uniform: Romance Counselor

1,877 Simoleon Bonus
Qualified Relationship Professional (Relationship Counselor Branch)2,365 Simoleon Bonus
Licensed Clinical Romance Counselor (Relationship Counselor Branch)I Chair-ish You Chair

Kiss of the Night Couch

Cornery Feelings End Table

2,770 Simoleon Bonus
Love Connection Specialist (Matchmaker Branch)Career Uniform: Matchmaker

Suggest Potential Match Social Interaction

1,844 Simoleon Bonus
Relationship Compatibility Expert (Matchmaker Branch)2,395 Simoleon Bonus
Certified Dating Specialist (Matchmaker Branch)New Trait: Heart to Heart

2,690 Simoleon Bonus

If carving a new career path for your Sims is one of your favorite parts of a new Expansion Pack, the Romance Consultant career is sure to be a fun one for you to unpack. It’s got some unique Work From Home assignments and Daily Tasks along with the fun new social interactions and leveling up that brand-new Romance skill.

The Sims 4

