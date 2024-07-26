All Job Levels & Skill Requirements for the Romance Consultant Career in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

The Lovestruck expansion for The Sims 4 brings plenty of exciting new interactions between potential partners, and we also get to explore the new Romance Consultant Career. Here’s a breakdown of the job levels and skills required for this new employment opportunity.
Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Career Job Levels and Skill Requirements
If your Sim loves love and wants to become a Romance Consultant, they’ll need to spend time leveling up the new Romance Skill. However, that’s not the only promotion requirement they’ll need to meet as they advance in the ranks at Cupid’s Corner.
Here are the levels for this new The Sims 4 Lovestruck career and how to get there. Keep in mind that even if you meet the other Promotion Requirements for a given tier, you’ll also need to stay on top of your Daily Tasks and keep your job performance high before your Sim will reach the next level of their career.
|Romance Consultant Career Level & Job Title
|Wages
|Promotion Requirements
|Entry Level (1): Romance Newbie
|$20/hour
|Excellent Job Performance
|2: Passion Assistant
|$24/hour
|Read a Romance Novel
Reach Level 2 Romance Skill
|3: Love Mediator
|$48/hour
|Read a Romance Novel
Reach Level 3 Romance Skill
|4: Romance Practitioner
|$64/hour
|Reach Level 2 Logic Skill
Reach Level 4 Romance Skill
|5. Emotional Health Counselor
|$80/hour
|Reach Level 2 Charisma Skill
Reach Level 5 Romance Skill
|6. Love Language Expert
|$97/hour
|Reach Level 3 Logic Skill
Reach Level 6 Romance Skill
|7. Romantic Health Specialist
|$145/hour
|Reach Level 3 Charisma Skill
Reach Level 7 Romance Skill
When you hit the 8th level of the Romance Consultant Career, you’ll need to choose which branch to follow: Matchmaker or Relationship Counselor. The job titles and requirements for advancement will differ depending on the path you pick, so we’re breaking them out separately.
Matchmaker Branch
|Romance Consultant Career Level & Job Title
|Wages
|Promotion Requirements
|8. Love Connection Specialist
|$210/hour
|Reach Level 5 Charisma Skill
Reach Level 8 Romance Skill
|9. Relationship Compatibility Expert
|$320/hour
|Reach Level 6 Charisma Skill
Reach Level 9 Romance Skill
|10. Certified Dating Specialist
|$402/hour
|Reach Level 7 Charisma Skill
Reach level 10 Romance Skill
Relationship Counselor Branch
|Romance Consultant Career Level & Job Title
|Wages
|Promotion Requirements
|8: Intimate Relationship Coach
|$195/hour
|Reach Level 5 Logic Skill
Reach Level 8 Romance Skill
|9. Qualified Relationship Professional
|$275/hour
|Reach Level 6 Logic Skill
Reach Level 9 Romance Skill
|10. Licensed Clinical Romance Counselor
|$395/hour
|Reach Level 7 Logic Skill
Reach Level 10 Romance Skill
In terms of cold hard Simoleons, the Matchmaker branch looks like the easy pick here. The final level rewards are also different for these two paths, so let’s take a quick look at all the promotion rewards for the Romance Consultant career to help you decide.
All Romance Consultant Career Promotion Rewards in The Sims 4 Lovestruck
So, what do you get for your hard work leveling up those skills to get promoted as a Romance Consultant? Here are the rewards for each promotion in this new career path.
|Promotion
|Rewards
|Romance Newbie
|Entry Level – no reward
|Passion Assistant
|Share Romantic Satisfaction Tips Social Interaction
325 Simoleon Bonus
|Love Mediator
|440 Simoleon Bonus
|Romance Practitioner
|610 Simoleon Bonus
|Emotional Health Counselor
| Consultant Plaque Decoration
945 Simoleon Bonus
|Love Language Expert
|1,343 Simoleon Bonus
|Romantic Health Specialist
|Love’s Little Book Collection Decor Item
1,505 Simoleon Bonus
|Intimate Relationship Coach (Relationship Counselor Branch)
|Career Uniform: Romance Counselor
1,877 Simoleon Bonus
|Qualified Relationship Professional (Relationship Counselor Branch)
|2,365 Simoleon Bonus
|Licensed Clinical Romance Counselor (Relationship Counselor Branch)
|I Chair-ish You Chair
Kiss of the Night Couch
Cornery Feelings End Table
2,770 Simoleon Bonus
|Love Connection Specialist (Matchmaker Branch)
|Career Uniform: Matchmaker
Suggest Potential Match Social Interaction
1,844 Simoleon Bonus
|Relationship Compatibility Expert (Matchmaker Branch)
|2,395 Simoleon Bonus
|Certified Dating Specialist (Matchmaker Branch)
|New Trait: Heart to Heart
2,690 Simoleon Bonus
If carving a new career path for your Sims is one of your favorite parts of a new Expansion Pack, the Romance Consultant career is sure to be a fun one for you to unpack. It’s got some unique Work From Home assignments and Daily Tasks along with the fun new social interactions and leveling up that brand-new Romance skill.
Published: Jul 26, 2024 06:37 pm